Following Vodafone's footsteps, Idea has now also launched the ‘Har Recharge Pe Extra' offer. All prepaid users are promised assured freebies like unlimited calls, cashback, extra data, caller tune on every recharge, irrespective of the amount. After every recharge, users will get an SMS revert asking them to claim their freebie, and this freebie has to be claimed within 72 hours of the recharge. Of course, the reward varies based on the amount spent on the recharge. The greater the spend, the greater the reward.

To claim the reward after doing a prepaid recharge of any amount, Idea subscribers need to dial *999# or go the My Idea app to choose from an array of freebies and select one of the preferred ones. Once they select the freebie, it will be added to their account. This offer is applicable pan-India and will be applicable until the first week of September.

As mentioned, the redemption process has to be initiated within 72 hours of the recharge. The recharge can be done through the Idea website, My Idea app, or any other third party app or website or retail store. Subscribers are entitled to rewards even if they make a small SMS or data pack recharge, but activation of VAS packs will not get rewards, as this is meant only for recharges and not service activation.

Avneesh Khosla, Operations Director – Marketing, Vodafone Idea Ltd, said in a statement, “This is one of the biggest promotional offers this season. By giving 100 percent assured gifts, we are not only offering a huge incentive to recharge and avail benefits, but also rewarding and delighting each and every prepaid customer who stays connected on the Vodafone Idea network across the country.”

A similar offer was launched for Vodafone users last week.