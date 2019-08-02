Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Idea Launches ‘Har Recharge Pe Extra Offer’, Assures Freebies on All Prepaid Recharges

Idea Launches ‘Har Recharge Pe Extra Offer’, Assures Freebies on All Prepaid Recharges

Idea users will have to claim their freebies within 72 hours of recharge

By | Updated: 2 August 2019 10:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Idea Launches ‘Har Recharge Pe Extra Offer’, Assures Freebies on All Prepaid Recharges

Idea has launched a new offer

Highlights
  • This offer is applicable till the first week of September
  • Idea will offer unlimited calls, caller tune freebies
  • Users can claim the reward by dialing *999#

Following Vodafone's footsteps, Idea has now also launched the ‘Har Recharge Pe Extra' offer. All prepaid users are promised assured freebies like unlimited calls, cashback, extra data, caller tune on every recharge, irrespective of the amount. After every recharge, users will get an SMS revert asking them to claim their freebie, and this freebie has to be claimed within 72 hours of the recharge. Of course, the reward varies based on the amount spent on the recharge. The greater the spend, the greater the reward.

To claim the reward after doing a prepaid recharge of any amount, Idea subscribers need to dial *999# or go the My Idea app to choose from an array of freebies and select one of the preferred ones. Once they select the freebie, it will be added to their account. This offer is applicable pan-India and will be applicable until the first week of September.

As mentioned, the redemption process has to be initiated within 72 hours of the recharge. The recharge can be done through the Idea website, My Idea app, or any other third party app or website or retail store. Subscribers are entitled to rewards even if they make a small SMS or data pack recharge, but activation of VAS packs will not get rewards, as this is meant only for recharges and not service activation.

Avneesh Khosla, Operations Director – Marketing, Vodafone Idea Ltd, said in a statement, “This is one of the biggest promotional offers this season. By giving 100 percent assured gifts, we are not only offering a huge incentive to recharge and avail benefits, but also rewarding and delighting each and every prepaid customer who stays connected on the Vodafone Idea network across the country.”

A similar offer was launched for Vodafone users last week.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Idea, Idea Cellular
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final: Gamers Converge on London Chasing $250,000 Jackpot
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Leak Reveals 3.5mm to USB Type-C Adapter, EU Price Tipped Again
Honor Smartphones
Idea Launches ‘Har Recharge Pe Extra Offer’, Assures Freebies on All Prepaid Recharges
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Ambassador Robert Downey Jr. Spotted Using Huawei P30 Pro: Report
  2. 100,000 Older IBM Employees Fired to Make Company ‘Cool’, ‘Trendy’: Lawsuit
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro Goes on Open Sale in India Starting at Rs. 13,999
  4. Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 8,000 for Playing PUBG Mobile Lite?
  5. Zomato Defends Using Halal Tag as People Leave 1-Star Ratings for the App
  6. Hobbs and Shaw Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  7. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Debuts in India
  8. Redmi K20 vs Realme X vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Which Is the Best All-Rounder?
  9. IAF Mobile Game Launched, Features Wing Commander Abhinandan’s Lookalike
  10. Amazon Freedom Sale Begins August 8: Mobile, Other Top Deals Previewed
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Leak Reveals 3.5mm to USB Type-C Adapter, EU Price Tipped Again
  2. Idea Launches ‘Har Recharge Pe Extra Offer’, Assures Freebies on All Prepaid Recharges
  3. Facebook Says It Dismantles Covert Influence Campaign Tied to Saudi Government
  4. Cisco Settlement Over Hackable Technology a Warning to Government Contractors
  5. Amazon Says French Clients to Bear Cost of France's New Digital Tax
  6. Google Assistant Speech Data Transcription Halted in the EU
  7. Amazon to Expand Its Hyderabad Fulfilment Centre, Already Its Largest in India
  8. IBM Laid Off 100,000 Older Employees to Look 'Cool,' 'Trendy', Lawsuit Alleges
  9. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung Galaxy A80 Now on Sale via Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung E-Store, Offline Retailers: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.