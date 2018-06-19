Mumbai-based telecom player Idea Cellular on Tuesday announced the availability of its 4G VoLTE services in five more telecom circles in India, saying it had completed its 4G VoLTE rollout across all its 4G circles. With a total tally of Idea's VoLTE coverage in 20 circles, the operator now offers its next-gen 4G services pan India. The new circles that have received VoLTE services include Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Assam, North East Service Area (NESA), and Jammu & Kashmir. As before, Idea is giving a total of 30GB free data to its subscribers.

The first instalment of 10GB will be allotted to the user on making the first VoLTE-enabled call, the second instalment will be issued on giving feedback of the service after using it for four weeks, and the final 10GB will be given in return for feedback after 8 weeks of use.

"With the completion of last phase of VoLTE roll out, Idea is now the only operator to offer pan India integrated 2G, 3G, 4G and VoLTE services. Through our collaboration with 10 leading device brands, which cover 75% of the smartphone market, we will cater to our growing base of VoLTE users across the country," said Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular.

While Reliance Jio launched with pan-India 4G VoLTE coverage, Airtel and Vodafone have been expanding their coverage in the telecom circles across the country. Back in April this year, Airtel had rolled out its VoLTE beta programme in circles like Delhi and Rajasthan with similar 30GB benefits to subscribers. However, the first 10GB will be credited as soon as the user enables the VoLTE switch in the smartphone's Settings menu.

In February, Vodafone expanded its VoLTE coverage to Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Gujarat circles. However, unlike Airtel and Idea, Vodafone is currently not offering any free data benefits to its 4G users looking to upgrade.