Idea Offers Year-Long 1.5GB Daily Data, Unlimited Calls to Citi Credit Card Buyers: How to Avail

Citi credit card buyers will have to spend Rs. 4,000 within 30 days to be eligible for year-long Idea benefits.

By | Updated: 3 May 2019 14:26 IST
Idea has partnered with Citibank for a new offer

Highlights
  • Idea users will have to buy Citi credit card to avail the offer
  • They will have to spend Rs. 4,000 within 30 days
  • The benefit will then be credited to their account within 45 days

Telecom company Idea has partnered with Citi Bank to offer its subscribers year-long data and calling benefits. Citi Bank credit card offer requires Idea users to apply for a credit card, spend Rs. 4,000 on it within 30 days of getting the card. These customers will then be eligible to get 1.5GB daily data and unlimited calling benefits for a validity of 365 days. This new offer is only applicable to Idea prepaid subscribers, and isn't live yet for Vodafone subscribers.

In order to avail this offer, an Idea prepaid user will first have to apply for a Citi credit card from the Idea website. Once you have applied and received the card, the Idea user will have to spend a minimum of Rs. 4,000 on their credit card within 30 days of receiving it from the bank. The user can spend the Rs. 4,000 in one go or via multiple purchases within the 30-day limit. Once the Rs. 4,000 limit is crossed, the Idea user is then eligible to avail the year-long benefits. Idea says that this offer is live only till July 31.

Once you've spent Rs. 4,000 through the Citi Bank credit card, the year-long benefit will be credited within 45 days from the date of fulfilment. The scheme offers Rewards, IOC, Cahback, and Premier Miles credit cards only. The subscriber is required to be 23 years and above, and should reside in Ahmedabad, Baroda, Bengaluru,  Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, or Secunderabad.

Idea notes that once the prepaid subscriber avails this benefit, all of its previous unlimited plan benefits will stand redundant. And lastly, as mentioned, this offer is only for Idea prepaid subscribers and not for Vodafone prepaid subscribers. The offer was first spotted by Telecom Talk.

Further reading: Idea
