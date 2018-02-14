Idea Cellular has revamped its Nirvana postpaid offerings. The mobile operator has updated three of its postpaid plans, priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 649, and Rs. 999. All tariff plans in the Nirvana postpaid range offer unlimited local and STD calls, apart from free incoming calls on roaming. The plans also offer users an option to carry forward their leftover data to the next billing cycle.

The revised Nirvana postpaid plans are available on Idea Cellular's official app, under the 'Offers For You' section, reports TelecomTalk. However, the company has still not updated the new recharge plans on its website - but confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the website will soon reflect the new plans.

The Nirvana 499 plan offers 40GB data with rollover benefit up to 200GB. There is no daily limit on data usage. Further, the Rs. 499 plan offers unlimited calls including local, STD, and national roaming. Additionally, subscribers can avail up to 100 SMS messages per day. Earlier, the Nirvana 499 plan offered 30GB of data.

Meanwhile, the Nirvana 699 Plan now offers 50GB of data. Earlier, the Rs. 699 plan offered 45GB of data. The data rollover limit of up to 200GB is also applicable in this plan. Additionally, subscribers get unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMS messages per day limits.

Finally, in the Nirvana 999 Plan, subscribers can avail up to 80GB data. Earlier the Rs. 999 recharge pack was offering 70GB of data. Similar to the plans mentioned above, the data rollover up to 200GB are applicable here as well. Users also get unlimited calling benefits and 100 daily SMS.

Apart from these benefits, all Nirvana plans give Idea postpaid users free access to 12 months of Idea Music, Idea Movies, and Idea Games. The plans offer between 4 to 12 months of a magazine subscription, and a 4-month subscription to Idea Phone Secure.

While announcing the original plan in December last year, Idea said that Nirvana postpaid plans offer the ease of family plans for up to 5 connections. Users, under this offer, could avail all benefits of the individual plans and get a 20 percent additional discount on the total bill rental.