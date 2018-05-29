Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
, 29 May 2018
Highlights

  • Idea Cellular has expanded its 4G VoLTE service
  • It is now offering 30GB 4G data to subscribers opting VoLTE
  • Previously, the telco was giving 10GB data

Idea Cellular has now launched its 4G VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) service in nine new telecom circles, including Mumbai, Karnataka, Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal, UP East, UP West, Bihar and Jharkhand, and Rajasthan. With the new expansion, the telco has its VoLTE service across 15 circles in India. The operator earlier this month kicked off its advanced service in six major circles, including Maharashtra & Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh. That development emerged months after the operator tested its VoLTE service with its employees in four circles back in March this year. As an introductory offer, Idea subscribers opting for VoLTE service will receive 30GB of free data. This is notably 20GB more than the original 10GB data offering that the company announced for the initial six circles.

Subscribers will receive the initial 10GB data on making the first VoLTE call, while an additional 10GB data will be provided on giving feedback on the service after four weeks and another 10GB will be offered on giving feedback after eight weeks. Furthermore, Idea claims that its VoLTE subscribers will be automatically routed to 3G/ 2G services when they move out of 4G network using Single Radio Voice Call Continuity (SRVCC) technology. This enables continue call connectivity.

The latest data offer appears to be more beneficent for subscribers over the original 10GB data that would be given on making first VoLTE call. It is worth noting here calls on VoLTE will be charged as per the existing voice traffic of subscribers.

"Idea customers across 15 markets will now be able to experience High Definition voice calls on VoLTE," said Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular, in a statement while announcing the launch. "In addition to network expansion, Idea has been focused at providing attractive voice and data plans for postpaid and prepaid customers along with forging partnerships with handset makers to bring superior quality devices at affordable prices for Idea customers to enjoy high-speed 4G data and superior voice experience on VoLTE."

Subscribers in the supported circles will be automatically upgraded to Idea VoLTE service. It will be accessible through select 4G handsets, including Vivo V7 Plus, Honor 5C, Honor 6X, Honor 7X, Honor View 10, Honor 9 Lite, and Honor 9i. Moreover, the Xiaomi Redmi 4, Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, Galaxy A5, Galaxy A7, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6, Nokia 3, and Nokia 5 will start receiving over-the-air (OTA) updates to enable Idea VoLTE experience.

Comments

Further reading: Idea Cellular, Idea VoLTE, Idea, VoLTE, 4G VoLTE
