Idea has revised its Rs. 398 plan to offer twice the validity while keeping the calling and data benefits, seemingly only for select users. This comes just a day after it introduced the Rs. 309 plan with 28-day validity, and two days after it debuted the Rs. 509 prepaid recharge pack. The Idea Rs. 398 plan now offers 70-day validity, instead of the previous 35 days. This plan competes with Reliance Jio Rs. 399 plan, which offers the same calling and data benefits as well as the same validity.

Idea subscribers need to check the official app to see if the plan is available to them with extended validity as the official website still mentions 35-day validity, meaning this is a personalised plan which might be available to select consumers only. Buyers will get 1GB data per day for 70 days, meaning 70GB of total data, with this prepaid pack. It provides users with bundled voice STD and local calls and 100 SMSes per day as well. However, the original Rs. 398 plan came with free outgoing calls on roaming. The free roaming calls are not mentioned in the MyIdea app, but Gadgets 360 spoke to an Idea customer care executive who confirmed that the plan will offer free incoming and outgoing calls in all circles.

The free calls, as is the norm nowadays, are limited to 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week; exhausting this limit will entail tariff of 1 paisa per second. Also, users are not allowed to call more than 100 unique numbers in a week; in this case, the calls will be charged at 1 paisa per second.

Those who purchase the recharge pack will get seven vouchers of Rs. 51 each, which can be used while buying recharges of Rs. 300 or more over the next one year.

As mentioned above, this is the toughest challenge yet from Idea against the Rs. 399 Jio plan, which provides 1GB data per day as well as free calls and SMSes for 70 days, along with access to Jio apps.