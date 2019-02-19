Technology News

Huawei's Founder Says World Can't Live Without It

, 19 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei's Founder Says World Can't Live Without It

Photo Credit: Fabrice Coffrini/ AFP

Huawei CEO and founder Ren Zhengfei

The founder of Chinese telecom giant Huawei has hit back at US efforts to blacklist the company, saying defiantly that the world cannot do without Huawei and its "more advanced" technology.

"There's no way the US can crush us," Ren Zhengfei said in an interview with the BBC. 

"The world cannot leave us because we are more advanced."

Ren, 74, also denounced as "politically motivated" the December arrest of his daughter, Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, who is accused of violating US sanctions against Iran.

"We object to this," he said. 

"But now that we've gone down this path, we'll let the courts settle it."

The normally media-shy Huawei founder has been forced to step into the limelight in recent months as the company has come under increasing pressure over espionage concerns and the US-led campaign to persuade other countries to ban its technology.

Last year, security concerns prompted Australia to ban Huawei equipment from its future 5G network.

New Zealand has also blocked its largest telecom carrier from using Huawei technology for the next generation network, while the Czech Republic has reportedly excluded it from a EUR 20 million ($22 million) tender to build a tax portal.

US prosecutors also are charging Huawei with stealing trade secrets, saying it offered rewards to employees for stealing technology from other rivals.

Ren shrugged off the growing pressure.

"If the lights go out in the West, the East will still shine," he said. "America doesn't represent the world."

"Even if they persuade more countries not to use us temporarily, we can always downsize and become smaller."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, US, Ren Zhengfei
Huawei Founder Says CFO Arrest Was Politically Motivated
Pricee
Huawei's Founder Says World Can't Live Without It
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode Update Release Date Confirmed
  2. Vivo V15 Pro Renders Leak, Tip Gradient Red Colour Option
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10+ Ceramic Black Price Leaked Yet Again
  4. Samsung Galaxy M30 India Launch Set for February 27
  5. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Begins Today: Top Discounts, Deals
  6. Redmi Note 7 Pro Said to Pass 3C Certification, Tipped to Launch After Mi 9
  7. Facebook 'Digital Gangsters' Who Spread Fake News, Say British MPs
  8. Reliance Jio 4G Download Speeds Twice as Fast as Airtel in January: TRAI
  9. Boat Airdopes 211 True Wireless Earbuds Launched in India
  10. Does MIUI Have Too Many Ads? Here's What Xiaomi's Manu Jain Has to Say
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.