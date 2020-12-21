Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Huawei, ZTE Ban: US Lawmakers Said to Back $1.9 Billion to Replace Telecom Equipment From Chinese Companies

Huawei, ZTE Ban: US Lawmakers Said to Back $1.9 Billion to Replace Telecom Equipment From Chinese Companies

The US Federal Communications Commission said in June it had formally designated China’s Huawei and ZTE as threats.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 December 2020 10:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei, ZTE Ban: US Lawmakers Said to Back $1.9 Billion to Replace Telecom Equipment From Chinese Companies

US lawmakers will back $3.2 billion (roughly Rs. 23,600 crores) for an emergency broadband benefit

Highlights
  • FCC said in June it had formally designated Huawei and ZTE as threats
  • Huawei said earlier this month it was disappointed in the FCC’s decision
  • Bill expands eligibility for the rip-and-replace reimbursement programme

US lawmakers will back $1.9 billion (roughly Rs. 14,000 crores) to fund a programme to remove telecom network equipment that the US government says poses national security risks as part of a COVID-19 relief bill, two sources briefed on the matter said on Sunday.

Lawmakers will also back $3.2 billion (roughly Rs. 23,600 crores) for an emergency broadband benefit for low-income Americans, senior congressional aides confirmed after Reuters first reported the planned broadband spending.

The COVID-19 relief bill invests $7 billion (roughly Rs. 51,600 crores) to increase access to broadband, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement, adding the low-income programme will "help millions of students, families and unemployed workers afford the broadband they need during the pandemic."

The Federal Communications Commission said in June it had formally designated China's Huawei and ZTE as threats, a declaration that bars US firms from tapping an $8.3 billion (roughly Rs. 61,200 crores) government fund to purchase equipment from the companies.

Earlier this month, the FCC finalised rules that require carriers with ZTE or Huawei equipment to "rip and replace" that equipment but is awaiting funding from Congress.

Huawei said earlier this month it was disappointed in the FCC's decision "to force removal of our products from telecommunications networks. This overreach puts US citizens at risk in the largely underserved rural areas, during a pandemic, when reliable communication is essential."

The bill "establishes a temporary, emergency broadband benefit program at the FCC to help low-income Americans, including those economically challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, get connected or remain connected to broadband," according to a fact sheet seen by Reuters.

The source also said the program will supply a $50 (roughly Rs. 3,600) monthly subsidy to qualifying households "to help them afford broadband service and an Internet-connected device."

The bill also expands eligibility for the rip-and-replace reimbursement program to communications providers with 10 million subscribers or less but prioritises reimbursement for providers with 2 million subscribers or less, the source said, citing a draft fact sheet.

The bill will include $285 million (roughly Rs. 2,100 crores) for connecting minority communities and will establish an Office of Minority Broadband Initiatives at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).

It will also offer funding to "support minority-serving education institutions, including when they partner with minority-owned businesses, to expand broadband capacity and use at the school and in the surrounding community," the fact sheet seen by Reuters said.

It also includes about $250 million (roughly Rs. 1,800 crores) for additional FCC support for telehealth and $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,400 crores) for a NTIA tribal broadband connectivity grant programme.

There is a separate $300 million (roughly Rs. 2,200 crores) NTIA grant programme to promote broadband expansion to underserved Americans, especially in rural areas, and $65 Million (roughly Rs. 500 crores) for better broadband maps.

That fully funds the FCC's development of new more accurate broadband availability maps to help the agency better target government funding for broadband deployment.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Federal Communications Commission, Huawei, ZTE
Apple Supplier Wistron Sees No Major Financial Impact From Karnataka Plant Damage

Related Stories

Huawei, ZTE Ban: US Lawmakers Said to Back $1.9 Billion to Replace Telecom Equipment From Chinese Companies
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Begins on December 22
  2. Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K First Impressions
  3. Oppo A15s With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched
  4. Amazon Smart Plug vs Realme Smart Plug: Which Is Better?
  5. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
  6. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
  9. Oppo A53 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Launched
  10. Redmi 9 Power Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Search Lets Users Summon Baby Yoda to Their Homes
  2. iQoo 7 Teased to Launch Soon, BMW Special Edition May Be in the Offing
  3. Huawei, ZTE Ban: US Lawmakers Said to Back $1.9 Billion to Replace Telecom Equipment From Chinese Companies
  4. Apple Supplier Wistron Sees No Major Financial Impact From Karnataka Plant Damage
  5. Facebook Removes Anti-Vaccine 'Fake News' in Israel: Ministry of Justice
  6. Apple Temporarily Shuts California Stores in Virus Surge, Some in UK After New Curbs
  7. Moto G Play (2021) Allegedly Listed on Google Play Console, Tipping Snapdragon 460 SoC, 6.5-Inch Display
  8. Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Hotfix 1.05; CDPR Update on Refunds; Microsoft Adds Warning in Store; More
  9. Apple Supplier Wistron Could Not Manage Scaled Up iPhone Plant, Broke Several Laws: Government Report
  10. AirPods Max Low Power and Ultralow Power Modes Explained on Apple Support Page
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com