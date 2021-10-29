Technology News
loading

Huawei, ZTE to Face Tighter Restrictions Following Unanimous US Senate Vote

In March, the US FCC designated five Chinese companies as posing a threat to national security.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 October 2021 12:27 IST
Huawei, ZTE to Face Tighter Restrictions Following Unanimous US Senate Vote

The Secure Equipment Act was approved last week by the US House on a 420-4 vote

Highlights
  • FCC in June voted to advance a plan to ban approvals for equipments in US
  • FCC could also revoke prior equipment authorizations issued to China
  • Huawei in June called FCC’s proposal as misguided

The US Senate voted unanimously on Thursday to approve legislation to prevent companies such as Huawei or ZTE that are deemed security threats from receiving new equipment licenses from US regulators.

The Secure Equipment Act, the latest effort by the US government to crack down on Chinese telecom and tech companies, was approved last week by the US House on a 420-4 vote, and now goes to President Joe Biden for his signature.

"Chinese state-directed companies like Huawei and ZTE are known national security threats and have no place in our telecommunications network," Republican Senator Marco Rubio said.

The measure would prohibit the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) from reviewing or issuing new equipment licenses to companies on the FCC's “Covered Equipment or Services List."

In March, the FCC designated five Chinese companies as posing a threat to national security under a 2019 law aimed at protecting US communications networks.

The affected companies included the previously designated Huawei and ZTE, as well as Hytera Communications, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology and Zhejiang Dahua Technology.

The FCC in June had voted unanimously to advance a plan to ban approvals for equipment in US telecommunications networks from those Chinese companies even as lawmakers pursued legislation to mandate it.

The FCC vote in June drew opposition from Beijing.

“The United States, without any evidence, still abuses national security and state power to suppress Chinese companies," Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson at China's foreign ministry, said in June.

Under proposed rules that won initial approval in June, the FCC could also revoke prior equipment authorizations issued to Chinese companies.

A spokesperson for Huawei, which has repeatedly denied it is controlled by the Chinese government, declined to comment Thursday but in June called the proposed FCC revision "misguided and unnecessarily punitive."

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said the commission has approved more than 3,000 applications from Huawei since 2018. Carr said Thursday the bill "will help to ensure that insecure gear from companies like Huawei and ZTE can no longer be inserted into America's communications networks."

On Tuesday, the FCC voted to revoke the authorization for China Telecom's US subsidiary to operate in the United States, citing national security concerns.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What's most interesting about Apple's new MacBook Pros, M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon, AirPods (3rd Generation), and Apple Music Voice plan? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: US FCC, Federal Communications Commission, Joe Biden, Huawei, ZTE
Redmi Note 11 5G vs Redmi Note 11 Pro vs Redmi Note 11 Pro+: Price and Specifications Compared

Related Stories

Huawei, ZTE to Face Tighter Restrictions Following Unanimous US Senate Vote
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp to No Longer Support Some Android Phones From November 1
  2. Facebook Changes Name to Meta as It Refocusses on Virtual Reality
  3. Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Launched: All Details
  4. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu's Rallies Bring More Meme Coins Into the Limelight
  5. Meta, Formerly Facebook, Could Be Planning to Launch an Apple Watch Rival
  6. JioPhone Next to Launch by Diwali, Confirms Google CEO Sundar Pichai
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Xiaomi Mi TV 5X 55 Review
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Blue Unveils ‘Labs’ to Offer Users Early Access to New Features
  2. Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3 Update Brings Status Indicators, Outdoor Exercise Mode
  3. Paryavaran Saathi Chatbot Launched by Delhi Government to Boost Citizen Participation in Fighting Pollution
  4. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu's Battle for Supremacy Puts Spotlight on Lesser-Known Dog-Coins
  5. Huawei’s Smartphone Business Remains Crippled Due to US Sanctions, Revenue Slides in Q3
  6. Toyota Eyes Cost Cuts, Scale With bZ4X — First of Its EV-Only bZ Series
  7. Xiaomi Leads Indian Smartphone Market in Q3 2021, Apple Fastest Growing Brand: Counterpoint
  8. Nikon Z9 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera With 45.7-Megapixel CMOS Sensor, 8K Video Recording Launched in India
  9. WhatsApp to Stop Working on Some Android Phones From November 1: How to Check If You’re Affected
  10. Volkswagen, Stellantis Say 1.4 Million Vehicles Lost in Production in Q3 Due to Chip Shortage
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com