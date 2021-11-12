Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Huawei, ZTE to Face Tightened Restrictions as US President Joe Biden Signs Legislation

Huawei, ZTE to Face Tightened Restrictions as US President Joe Biden Signs Legislation

The signing comes days before Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to hold a virtual summit.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 November 2021 10:23 IST
Huawei, ZTE to Face Tightened Restrictions as US President Joe Biden Signs Legislation

The new law requires the FCC to no longer review or approve any authorization application

Highlights
  • Secure Equipment Act was approved unanimously by the US Senate
  • FCC in June voted to advance a plan to ban approvals for equipment
  • The FCC vote in June drew opposition from Beijing

US President Joe Biden on Thursday signed legislation to prevent companies like Huawei or ZTE that are deemed security threats from receiving new equipment licenses from US regulators.

The Secure Equipment Act, the latest effort by the US government to crack down on Chinese telecom and tech companies, was approved unanimously by the US Senate on October 28 and earlier in the month by the US House on a 420-4 vote.

The signing comes days before Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to hold a virtual summit. Reuters reported the meeting is expected Monday, amid tensions over trade, human rights and military activities.

The new law requires the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to no longer review or approve any authorization application for equipment that poses an unacceptable risk to national security.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said the commission has approved more than 3,000 applications from Huawei since 2018. The law "will help to ensure that insecure gear from companies like Huawei and ZTE can no longer be inserted into America's communications networks," Carr said.

In March, the FCC designated five Chinese companies as posing a threat to national security under a 2019 law aimed at protecting US communications networks.

The named companies included previously designated Huawei and ZTE, as well as Hytera Communications, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital and Zhejiang Dahua.

The FCC in June voted unanimously to advance a plan to ban approvals for equipment in US telecommunications networks from those Chinese companies even as lawmakers pursued legislation to mandate it.

The FCC vote in June drew opposition from Beijing.

"The United States, without any evidence, still abuses national security and state power to suppress Chinese companies," Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson at China's foreign ministry, said in June.

Under proposed rules that won initial approval in June, the FCC could also revoke prior equipment authorizations issued to Chinese companies.

Huawei in June called the proposed FCC revision "misguided and unnecessarily punitive."

Last month, the FCC voted to revoke the authorization for China Telecom's US subsidiary to operate in the United States, citing national security concerns.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

SpaceX Capsule With NASA, ESA Astronauts Docks With International Space Station

Related Stories

Huawei, ZTE to Face Tightened Restrictions as US President Joe Biden Signs Legislation
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Spots Something 'No One's Ever Seen'
  2. Red Notice Movie Review: A Criminal Waste of Money
  3. JioPhone Next Pricing and EMI Plans Explained
  4. Shang-Chi Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  5. Redmi Note 11 Series May Come in Global Markets With Snapdragon SoCs
  6. Shiba Inu Ruled Twitter as ‘Most Popular’ Crypto Token, Data Reveals
  7. PUBG: New State Bricking Some Android Devices
  8. Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) Review: A Rare Beast
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Tesla Might Be Testing DOGE Payments, Code-Named 'Shiba'
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify Buys Audio Tech Firm Findaway to Bolster Audiobooks Business
  2. Huawei, ZTE to Face Tightened Restrictions as US President Joe Biden Signs Legislation
  3. SpaceX Capsule With NASA, ESA Astronauts Docks With International Space Station
  4. Crypto Industry Players Likely to Meet Government Officials to Discuss Roadmap
  5. Moto G31 Alleged Renders Surface Online; Tip Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display
  6. Ripple Launches Crypto Liquidity Hub to Help Customers Buy, Sell, Hold Assets
  7. Oppo A55s Renders Leaks Online; Shows Hole-Punch Display, Dual Rear Cameras
  8. Redmi Note 11 Series Tipped to Launch in Global Markets With Snapdragon Chips, New Design
  9. Didi Said to Prepare for Relaunch of Apps in China, Anticipates Data Probe Will End Soon
  10. Moto G71 Key Specifications, Images Surface Online via Alleged TENAA Listing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com