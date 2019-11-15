Technology News
loading

Huawei, ZTE 'Cannot Be Trusted' and Pose Security Threat: US Attorney General

The US government had added Huawei to its economic blacklist in May.

By | Updated: 15 November 2019 19:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei, ZTE 'Cannot Be Trusted' and Pose Security Threat: US Attorney General

Huawei Technologies and ZTE "cannot be trusted," US Attorney General William Barr said, labelling the Chinese firms a security threat as he backed a proposal to bar US rural wireless carriers from tapping an $8.5 billion government fund to purchase equipment or services from them. The Federal Communications Commission will vote on November 22 and is proposing requiring the carriers to remove and replace equipment from the companies. Barr said in a letter to the FCC released on Thursday that "their own track record, as well as the practices of the Chinese government, demonstrate that Huawei and ZTE cannot be trusted."

He added that "we should not signal that Huawei and ZTE are anything other than a threat to our collective security, for that is exactly what they, through their actions, have shown themselves to be."

Huawei and ZTE did not immediately comment.

Barr noted that federal prosecutors charged Huawei with violations of the US embargo on Iran, bank fraud, obstruction of justice and trade secret theft. ZTE pleaded guilty in 2017 to illegally sending approximately $32 million in US goods to Iran.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said the commission "cannot ignore the risk that the Chinese government will seek to exploit network vulnerabilities in order to engage in espionage, insert malware and viruses, and otherwise compromise our critical communications networks."

The move is the latest US action aimed at barring US companies from purchasing Huawei and ZTE equipment. Huawei said last week that "in 30 years of business, Huawei has never had a major security-related incident in the 170 countries where we operate."

The US government added Huawei to its economic blacklist in May, saying the Chinese company was involved in activities contrary to US national security.

The United States has pressed nations not to grant Huawei access to 5G networks and alleged Huawei's equipment could be used by Beijing for spying, which the Chinese company has repeatedly denied. Several European countries in recent months have not agreed to bar Huawei, despite US pressure.

In May, US President Donald Trump signed a long-awaited executive order declaring a national emergency and barring US companies from using telecommunications equipment made by companies posing a national security risk. The order directed the Commerce Department, working with other government agencies, to draw up an enforcement plan by mid-October. The Commerce Department has yet to publish a plan.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, ZTE
Apple Launches App to Let Users Enroll in Health Studies
Fortnite Brings Imperial Stormtrooper Skin, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Players Get It for Free
Honor Smartphones
Huawei, ZTE 'Cannot Be Trusted' and Pose Security Threat: US Attorney General
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2 Sends New Pictures of the Moon's Surface: ISRO
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Rumoured to Get Snapdragon 730G SoC Variant
  3. WhatsApp Gets a New Look With Redesigned Facebook Logo
  4. Realme 5s Teaser Reveals November 20 Launch in India, Quad Rear Cameras
  5. Realme 5s Display Specifications Revealed by Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  6. Infinix S5 Lite With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. WhatsApp Spotted Working on Blocked Contact Notice, iPhone App Redesign
  8. Motorola Razr Revived as a Foldable Phone With 6.2-Inch Flexible Display
  9. Vivo S5 Debuts With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup
  10. Redmi Note 4 Starts Receiving Its MIUI 11 Stable Update in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Fortnite Brings Imperial Stormtrooper Skin, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Players Get It for Free
  2. Huawei, ZTE 'Cannot Be Trusted' and Pose Security Threat: US Attorney General
  3. Apple Launches App to Let Users Enroll in Health Studies
  4. WhatsApp Dark Theme Launch Said to Be Imminent on iPhone; Gets Redesigned Facebook Logo With Android Update
  5. Tata Communications Joins Microsoft in Connected Car Space
  6. Flipkart Acquisition Continues to Hit Walmart’s Bottom Line
  7. Google Drive Backups Not Working for Several Android Phone Users, Simple Temporary Workaround Detailed
  8. Redmi 4 Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India, Users Report
  9. macOS Catalina 10.15.2 Second Developer Beta Released
  10. Google's Silent Chrome Update Renders Thousands of Browsers Unresponsive
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.