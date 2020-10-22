Technology News
Huawei, ZTE Ban: China Urges Sweden to Reverse Decision to Avoid Harming Its Companies

Huawei has repeatedly denied being a national security risk.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 October 2020 12:14 IST
Huawei, ZTE Ban: China Urges Sweden to Reverse Decision to Avoid Harming Its Companies

The PTS banned the use of products from Huawei and ZTE by companies taking part in the auction next month

Highlights
  • PTS had followed advice from the country's armed force & security service
  • European governments have been tightening controls on Chinese companies
  • Washington alleges Huawei equipment could be used by Beijing for spying

Sweden should reverse its ban on Chinese telecommunications companies Huawei and ZTE from a planned 5G spectrum auction to avoid a "negative impact" on its own companies, said China's foreign ministry.

"China expresses strong dissatisfaction with Sweden," said foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, speaking at a regular news briefing in Beijing on Wednesday.

The Swedish Post and Telecom Authority (PTS) on Tuesday banned the use of products from Huawei and ZTE by companies taking part in the auction scheduled for next month.

"Sweden should uphold an objective and fair attitude, and correct its wrong decision, to avoid bringing a negative impact to China-Sweden economic and trade cooperation and the operations of Swedish enterprises in China," said Zhao.

PTS said it had followed advice from the country's armed forces and security service, which described China as "one of the biggest threats against Sweden".

European governments have been tightening controls on Chinese companies building 5G networks following diplomatic pressure from Washington, which alleges Huawei equipment could be used by Beijing for spying.

Huawei has repeatedly denied being a national security risk.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Huawei, ZTE, 5G
Huawei, ZTE Ban: China Urges Sweden to Reverse Decision to Avoid Harming Its Companies
