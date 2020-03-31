Technology News
loading

Huawei Warns China Will Strike Back Against New US Restrictions

Huawei issued the warning as it reported its weakest annual profit growth in three years.

By Reuters | Updated: 31 March 2020 17:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Warns China Will Strike Back Against New US Restrictions

The US alleges the Chinese government could use Huawei's equipment to spy

Highlights
  • Huawei warned that 2020 would be its most difficult year yet
  • US trade restrictions dealt a blow to its overseas sales in 2019
  • Huawei predicted China would retaliate against the United States

Huawei warned on Tuesday that 2020 would be its most difficult year yet due to American trade restrictions which dealt a blow to its overseas sales in 2019, and predicted the Chinese government would retaliate against the United States.

The world's largest maker of telecoms equipment issued the warning as it reported its weakest annual profit growth in three years. It said Beijing could hit back against US measures to restrict chip sales to Huawei, by restricting sales of American products in China and by shifting to alternative suppliers in China and South Korea.

"The Chinese government will not just stand by and watch Huawei be slaughtered on the chopping board," Chairman Eric Xu told reporters at the launch of Huawei's annual report.

"Why wouldn't the Chinese government ban the use of 5G chips or 5G chip-powered base stations, smartphones and other smart devices provided by American companies, for cybersecurity reasons?"

The United States alleges the Chinese government could use Huawei's equipment to spy, an accusation rejected by the company.

Washington placed Huawei on a blacklist in May last year, citing national security concerns, restricting sales of US-made goods to the company. US President Donald Trump's administration is also preparing further measures that will seek to restrict the supply of chips to the company, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters this month.

One of the sources said the rule-change is aimed at curbing sales of chips to Huawei by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's largest contract chip maker and a major producer of chips for Huawei's HiSilicon division.

"Even if this situation you mentioned happened, Huawei and also other Chinese companies can choose to buy chipsets from Samsung from Korea, MTK from Taiwan, and [Unisoc] in China, and use those companies to develop chips," Huawei's Xu said.

Xu, however, predicted 2020 would be the most difficult year yet for the company because of the US measures and warned that further export restrictions could destroy global tech supply chains.

Smartphones strong
Huawei Technologies said net profit for 2019 came in at CNY 62.7 billion ($8.9 billion), up 5.6 - its weakest growth in three years, and down from 25 percent jump a year earlier.

Its carrier business, which includes 5G mobile network equipment, saw sales rise just 3.8 petcent.

Liang Hua, chairman of the board, said the company would have to adapt to the US restrictions as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

Overall revenue rose 19 pecent to CNY 858.8 billion, helped by a 34 percent jump in sales for its consumer business unit, which includes smartphones.

That was mainly driven by China, where sales surged 36.2 percent to CNY 506.7 billion. In contrast, revenue from the Asia-Pacific region excluding China fell 13.9 percent, while in Europe and the Middle East sales grew just 0.7 percent.

Huawei dominated smartphone sales in China, taking a 38.5 percent share of the market in 2019 compared with 27 percent a year earlier, according to research firm Canalys. This was in part due to a boost in nationalist sentiment after the company came under increasing pressure from the United States.

It spent 15.3 percent of its revenue, or CNY 131.7 billion, in research and development last year. Cash flow from operating activities jumped by more than one fifth to CNY 91.4 billion, thanks to a strong performance in its home market.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, China, US
Facebook Messenger May Soon Get Instagram Threads-Like Auto Status Feature
Disney+ Hotstar Sets New April 3 Launch Date, Prices Revealed for VIP, Premium Subscriptions

Related Stories

Huawei Warns China Will Strike Back Against New US Restrictions
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. New Launch Date, Pricing Revealed for Disney+ Hotstar
  2. Money Heist, Extraction, The Departed, and More on Netflix in April
  3. Internet Archive Opens National Emergency Library, Offers Copyright E-Books
  4. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Specifications, Colour Variants, and More Leaked
  5. Vodafone Idea Brings Rs. 95 Prepaid Recharge With 56 Days Validity
  6. iPhone 9 Case Image Tips Launch Date, Hints at 4.7-Inch Display
  7. Honor 30S With Kirin 820 5G SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Goes Official
  8. Samsung Display to End All LCD Production by End 2020
  9. Coronavirus: YouTube Restricts Video Quality on Mobile to 480p for Some
  10. Here's How You Can Donate to PM-CARES Fund to Help Fight Coronavirus
#Latest Stories
  1. Disney+ Hotstar Sets New April 3 Launch Date, Prices Revealed for VIP, Premium Subscriptions
  2. Huawei Warns China Will Strike Back Against New US Restrictions
  3. Facebook Messenger May Soon Get Instagram Threads-Like Auto Status Feature
  4. Huawei Says 2019 Sales Up Despite US Sanctions
  5. Honor 8A Prime With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Jio Phone Users Get 100 Minutes, 100 SMS Message Benefits Till April 17 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
  7. Airtel Extends Validity of Over 80 Million ‘Low-Income’ Prepaid Users, Also Provides Rs. 10 Talk Time
  8. iPhone 9 aka iPhone SE 2 Cases Arrive at Retailers, Tipping Launch Date of April 5
  9. WhatsApp on iPhone Now Shows WhatsApp Contacts in Share Sheet Suggestions
  10. Microsoft Edge New Version Brings Vertical Tabs, Tracking Prevention: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com