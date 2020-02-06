Technology News
loading

Huawei Sues Verizon Over Alleged Unauthorised Patent Use

Huawei said Verizon has ‘profited greatly’ from its technology.

By | Updated: 6 February 2020 16:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Sues Verizon Over Alleged Unauthorised Patent Use

Huawei said Verizon has "profited greatly" from its technology

Highlights
  • Huawei Technologies has launched legal action against Verizon
  • Verizon allegedly used 12 of its patents without authorisation
  • Huawei is seeking compensation for the use of its technology

China's Huawei Technologies has launched legal action against Verizon Communications, alleging the US carrier used 12 of its patents without authorisation. The telecommunications equipment maker is seeking compensation for the use of its technology in areas such as computer networking, download security, and video communications, and is also seeking ongoing royalty payments, showed documents filed with the Eastern and Western District courts in Texas. Verizon has previously declined to comment on its patent dispute with the Huawei.

"Verizon's products and services have benefited from patented technology that Huawei developed over many years of research and development," Huawei's Chief Legal Office said in a statement.

"Huawei is simply asking that Verizon respect Huawei's investment in research and development by either paying for the use of our patents, or refraining from using them in its products and services."

Huawei could not provide a figure on the compensation as it does not have a breakdown of the patents' alleged contribution to Verizon's services, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

In the court documents, Huawei said Verizon has "profited greatly" from its technology, with the US firm's Wireline segment - which covers voice, data and video communications products - generating revenue of $29.8 billion in 2018.

Huawei and Verizon held six face-to-face meetings over the matter since February last year but did not reach an agreement, said the person, who was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter and so declined to be identified.

In June, the Wall Street Journal reported that Huawei was seeking compensation from Verizon for the use of more than 200 of its patents.

The Chinese company decided to take action for 12 patents because it considered evidence for them was clearest and that the number was manageable for the court, the person told Reuters.

Huawei in December also mounted a legal challenge against the US Federal Communications Commission after the body designated it a security threat - which Huawei denies - and barred it from a government subsidy program.

The company is "still confident" in legal proceedings in the United States, the person said.

Huawei has received more than $1.4 billion in patent license fees since 2015 and paid over $6 billion for the use of patented technology in that time, the company said in its statement.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Verizon, US
Samsung Galaxy A50s Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 17,499

Related Stories

Huawei Sues Verizon Over Alleged Unauthorised Patent Use
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Dark Mode Gets New Solid Colour Options on Android
  2. Realme C3 With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Poco X2 Review
  4. Sony HT-S20R Soundbar With Dolby Audio Launched in India
  5. Xiaomi Mi 10 Camera Samples Tease Zooming Capability
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31 Teased to Debut With 64-Megapixel Camera
  7. Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera With 20.9-Megapixel Sensor Launched in India
  8. Redmi Phone With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Cameras to Be Launched Next Week
  9. Realme C3 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  10. Nokia 1.3 Key Specifications Leak Ahead of Rumoured MWC Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31 Specifications Leak Tips 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. LG Supplying World’s First P-OLED Digital Cockpit System for Cadillac Escalade
  3. Moto G8, Moto G8 Power, Moto G8 Stylus Renders Leak, Seen to Sport Hole-Punch Displays, Rear Fingerprint Sensors
  4. Huawei Sues Verizon Over Alleged Unauthorised Patent Use
  5. Samsung Galaxy A50s Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 17,499
  6. Samsung Galaxy A51 Update Brings February 2020 Android Security Patch: Report
  7. Redmi Phone With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Set to Be Launched on February 11: All You Need to Know
  8. ZTE Says It Will Participate in MWC 2020 Following Reports of Cancellation
  9. Coronavirus: Nintendo Switch Production, Shipments Delays 'Unavoidable'
  10. Vodafone Idea Set to Offer All Its Postpaid Plans Exclusively Under Vodafone Red Brand
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.