Technology News
loading

Huawei Plans Extensive Layoffs at Its US Operations: Report

Huawei's Chinese employees in the US were being given an option to return home and stay with the company.

By | Updated: 15 July 2019 11:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Plans Extensive Layoffs at Its US Operations: Report

Huawei Technologies is planning extensive layoffs in the United States as the Chinese telecoms equipment company grapples with its US blacklisting, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The layoffs are expected to affect jobs at Huawei's US-based research and development subsidiary Futurewei Technologies, which employs about 850 people in research labs across the United States, the Journal said.

The layoffs could be in the hundreds, one person told the Journal. Huawei's Chinese employees in the United States were being given an option to return home and stay with the company, another person added.

Some employees have already been notified of their dismissal, while more planned job cuts could be announced soon, the newspaper said.

Huawei declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

After the Commerce Department decided to put Huawei on its so-called entity list, Futurewei employees have faced restrictions to communicate with their colleagues in Huawei's home offices located in China, the people told the Journal.

Last week, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the US government would issue licenses to companies seeking to sell goods to Huawei where there was no threat to national security.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Futurewei, US
Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Realme X and Realme 3i Price in India Set to Be Revealed: Live Updates From Launch Event
Honor Smartphones
Huawei Plans Extensive Layoffs at Its US Operations: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X, Realme 3i to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  2. Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
  3. 11-Year-Old's iPhone Catches Fire in the US: Report
  4. Amazon Prime Day Sale Offers on Smartphones, Accessories Revealed
  5. LG W30 Aurora Green Variant Now Available in India
  6. OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue Variant Now on Sale in India
  7. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Here Are the Best Offers
  8. Asus Max Pro M2 Gets Digital Wellbeing, Improved Call Quality in India
  9. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 7S Camera Comparison
  10. Samsung Galaxy M40 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Video Unveils First Look for Inside Edge Season 2, Breathe Season 2, Three More Shows
  2. Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Around-Ear Headphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,799
  3. LG W30 Aurora Green Variant Goes on Sale in India via Amazon: Price, Specifications
  4. Spektr-RG: Russia Launches Major New Telescope Into Space After Delays
  5. Realme X and Realme 3i Price in India Set to Be Revealed: Live Updates From Launch Event
  6. Huawei Plans Extensive Layoffs at Its US Operations: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Spider-Man: Far From Home Rules Worldwide Box Office as It Nears $850 Million
  9. OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue Variant Now on Sale in India via Amazon and OnePlus Store: Price, Specifications
  10. Poco F1 Users Asked to Return Phones Plagued by Touchscreen Issues for Testing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.