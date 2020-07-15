Technology News
loading

Huawei UK Ban: US Pressure Mounts on Europe to Follow Suit

Europe now finds itself front and centre of the US drive to uproot Huawei from next-generation mobile networks.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 July 2020 12:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei UK Ban: US Pressure Mounts on Europe to Follow Suit

Photo Credit: Reuters/ Matthew Childs

Europe now finds itself front and centre of the US drive to uproot Huawei from 5G mobile networks

Highlights
  • Europe now finds itself front and centre of the US drive to uproot Huawei
  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the Huawei ban on Tuesday
  • China did not immediately respond to Britain's decision on Huawei

Britain's decision to ban China's Huawei from its 5G network increases further pressure on EU countries to impose stricter limits on the world's largest telecoms equipment maker just as the company expands its footprint across Europe.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the Huawei ban on Tuesday, frustrating Beijing but pleasing Washington, which had pushed Britain to reverse a January decision to grant Huawei a limited role in its 5G rollout.

The about-face follows anger in London at China's crackdown on Hong Kong and the view that Beijing has not told the full truth over coronavirus. It also reflects the impact of new US sanctions on chip technology, which London says affects Huawei's ability to remain a reliable supplier.

Europe now finds itself front and centre of the US drive to uproot Huawei from next-generation mobile networks.

Robert O'Brien, the US national security adviser, arrived in Paris on Monday for three days of talks with his counterparts from France, Germany, Italy, and Britain. Washington has made clear that 5G networks are on the agenda.

EU 'toolbox' needs overhaul

In January, the European Union published a "toolbox" of recommendations for its 27 member states, saying they could either "restrict or exclude" so-called high-risk 5G vendors, such as Huawei, from core parts of their telecoms network.

The recommendations fell short of the ban sought by the United States; in several EU countries Huawei remains closely involved in both existing 4G networks and the planned rollout of 5G, including in Sweden, Spain, Austria and Hungary.

The head of France's cybersecurity authority has ruled out a total ban on Huawei, and Germany's Deutsche Telekom, Huawei's largest customer in Europe, has argued firmly against any blanket ban on individual vendors.

But since the European Commission published its toolbox there have been significant geopolitical developments, including the spread of COVID from China, hardnosed diplomacy by Beijing that has angered some EU governments, the imposition of China's new security law in Hong Kong and the US chip-tech sanctions.

A senior EU diplomat said some countries were now worried the Commission guidelines did not go far enough to limit dependence on Huawei, and the distinction between 'core', meaning critical parts of 5G networks that Huawei should be excluded from, and 'non-core' was "not as robust as we thought".

"EU member states do seem to be increasingly doubtful about Huawei," the official said. "The standard view is heading towards giving maybe just a very small role to Huawei [for 5G]."

A lot is likely to depend on the view Germany takes. If Berlin decides to give the go-ahead for Huawei to play a significant role in its 5G network, even if only in 'non-core' areas, it would provide cover for smaller, less influential countries to adopt a similar approach.

The German government is not expected to make a decision on its 5G rules until September. While Deutsche Telekom backs Huawei, Germany's head of foreign intelligence has said the Chinese firm cannot be trusted and should not play a major role.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has long advocated "change through trade", arguing that China can become a more trusted partner through engagement. But she is finding it harder to make that case as China takes a steadily tougher line on Hong Kong and broader geopolitics across Asia and the Middle East.

China did not immediately respond to Britain's decision on Huawei, or send any wider signals to the European Union, but the company itself said it was "bad news" and would be damaging to British mobile customers.

"It threatens to move Britain into the digital slow lane," a spokesman for Huawei UK said. "We remain confident that the new US restrictions would not have affected the resilience or security of the products we supply to the UK."

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, UK Ban, Huawei Ban, 5G, Britain, European Union, US-China
Apple EU Tax Case: Judgement Day Today
Xiaomi Phone With 100W Super Charge Turbo Reportedly Enters Mass Production, August Launch Tipped

Related Stories

Huawei UK Ban: US Pressure Mounts on Europe to Follow Suit
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Design and Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  2. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. OnePlus Buds to Offer 7-Hour Battery Life, Design Revealed
  4. Cure.fit's Engineering Head Explains How COVID Has Changed Gyms
  5. OnePlus Nord Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  6. OnePlus Buds True Wireless Earphones to Launch on July 21
  7. OnePlus Nord Teased to Come With a 4,115mAh Battery
  8. Redmi Note 8 Receives Another Price Hike in India
  9. Realme C11 First Impressions
  10. Here's Why Apple Advises Against Closing MacBook With Cover on Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio TV+ Curation Platform Announced: Brings Single Sign-In for 12 OTT Apps, Aggregated Voice Search, Interactive Live TV, More
  2. Jio 5G Solution Announced, Testing to Start in India as Soon as Spectrum Is Available
  3. Apple EU Tax: EU Court Backs Apple in Case Over $15 Billion in Back Taxes
  4. Google to Invest Rs. 33,737 Crores for 7.7 Percent Stake in Jio Platforms: Mukesh Ambani
  5. JioMeet Video Conferencing App Sees 5 Million Downloads Within Days of Launch: Ambani
  6. Samsung Sound Tower, Soundbar Speakers Launched in India: Here's All You Need to Know
  7. Oppo 125W Flash Charge Fast Charging Tech Unveiled, Can Charge a 4,000mAh Battery in 20 Minutes
  8. Samsung Galaxy J8 Starts Receiving Android 10-based One UI 2 Update with July 2020 Security Patch
  9. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Receive Android 11 Beta 2 Update
  10. Microsoft Fixes a Critical Windows DNS Server Vulnerability That Could Let Attackers Steal Corporate Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com