Technology News
loading

Huawei UK 5G Ban: How the Chinese Brand Is Faring Around the World

Huawei’s global trade has taken a major hit, particularly in countries such as the US, Australia, Canada, and Germany.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 July 2020 18:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei UK 5G Ban: How the Chinese Brand Is Faring Around the World

Photo Credit: Reuters

Approach towards Huawei that has been taken by a number of countries

Highlights
  • Trump has repeatedly asked London to ban Huawei
  • Huawei denies it spies for China
  • Australia banned Huawei from supplying equipment for 5G

Prime Minister Boris Johnson banned Huawei Technologies from Britain's 5G network on Tuesday, angering China but delighting US President Donald Trump by signalling that the world's biggest telecoms equipment maker is no longer welcome in the West.

Trump has repeatedly asked London to ban Huawei which Washington calls an agent of the Chinese Communist state.

Huawei denies it spies for China and has said the United States wants to frustrate its growth because no US company could offer the same range of technology at a competitive price.

Following is the approach to Huawei that has been taken by a number of other countries:

United States:

On June 30, the Federal Communications Commission formally designated Huawei and fellow Chinese company ZTE as posing threats to US national security, a declaration that bars US firms from tapping an $8.3 billion (roughly Rs. 62,600 crores) government fund to purchase equipment from the companies.

In May, the Trump administration had moved to block shipments of semiconductors to Huawei from global chipmakers.

Australia:

Australia banned Huawei from supplying equipment for a 5G mobile network in 2018. Huawei had originally struck a deal to lay undersea cablesto bring high-speed internet to the Solomon Islands and PapuaNew Guinea, but in 2018 Australia decided to fund and build theinfrastructure itself.

New Zealand:

New Zealand, a member of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharingnetwork together with Australia, the United States, Britain, and Canada, blocked service provider Spark from using Huawei 5G equipment in 2018. Spark said last November it would keep Huawei on its three-company list of preferred 5G equipment suppliers along with Finland's Nokia and Samsung Electronics of South Korea.

Canada:

Two of Canada's largest telecoms firms teamed up in June with Sweden's Ericsson and Nokia to build 5G networks, ditching Huawei for the project.

Canada, which is reviewing security implications of 5G networks, has yet to decide on allowing Huawei to provide equipment for them.

European Union:

In January, the European Union said countries can either restrict or exclude high-risk 5G vendors from core parts oftheir telecoms networks, a move targeting Huawei but falling short of a US call for a complete ban.

Germany:

The German government is not expected to make a decision before September on rules on installing components in the future 5G mobile communications network.

Deutsche Telekom, Huawei's largest customer in Europe, has argued strongly against any blanket bans on individual foreign vendors.

France:

The head of French cybersecurity agency ANSSI has ruled out a total ban on Huawei equipment for 5G networks in a newspaper interview, but said French telecoms companies were being encouraged to avoid switching to the Chinese company.

Italy:

In early July, Huawei defended its record as a private sector infrastructure group following reports Italy was considering excluding it from building its planned 5G network over security concerns.

Singapore:

Singapore's biggest wireless network operators chose Nokia and Ericsson in June over Huawei to build the main 5G networks in the city-state.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, 5G, Nokia, Ericsson
Flipkart Raises $1.2 Billion in Fresh Funding From Walmart, Existing Investors

Related Stories

Huawei UK 5G Ban: How the Chinese Brand Is Faring Around the World
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Teased to Come With a 4,115mAh Battery
  2. OnePlus Nord Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  3. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Redmi Note 8 Receives Another Price Hike in India
  5. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Launching in India on July 16
  6. Airtel BlueJeans Debuts as Airtel’s Answer to JioMeet and Zoom
  7. OnePlus Nord Augmented Reality Launch Invites Go on Sale in India
  8. PUBG Mobile Announces New Subscription Plans With Royale Pass Season 14
  9. Google in Talks to Invest $4 Billion in Reliance Jio Platforms: Report
  10. Google Pixel 4a Render Briefly Listed on Official Company Store: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei UK 5G Ban: How the Chinese Brand Is Faring Around the World
  2. Spotify Rolls Out New Podcast Charts in India, 25 More Markets
  3. Flipkart Raises $1.2 Billion in Fresh Funding From Walmart, Existing Investors
  4. Huawei Expected to Be Banned From UK 5G Network by 2027
  5. Google Meet Now Blocking Anonymous Users From Joining Education Meetings by Default
  6. OnePlus Nord Battery Capacity Revealed, Special-Edition Teardown Case Set to Debut on Launch Day
  7. Oppo Reno 4 Global Variant Spotted on NCC, Image Leak Reveals Key Design Details
  8. Airtel BlueJeans Debuts as Airtel’s Answer to JioMeet and Zoom, Offers Enterprise-Grade Security
  9. Oppo A72 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 8GB RAM Spotted on China Telecom Site, Price and Renders Leaked
  10. PUBG to Get Revamped Sanhok Map by July 22 With Loot Truck, Decoy Grenades, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com