Technology News
loading

Huawei to Fund New Tech Hub at Imperial College London: Report

The institution did not confirm or deny the reports when contacted by AFP, and said an announcement about the project would be made on Tuesday.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 19 May 2020 19:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei to Fund New Tech Hub at Imperial College London: Report

The report said Huawei would provide and run a superfast 5G internet network

Highlights
  • Huawei would provide and run a superfast 5G internet network
  • It will also fund research for the next five years
  • Imperial is currently involved in the search for a COVID-19 vaccine

Chinese telecoms giant Huawei is to fund a new GBP 5 million (roughly Rs. 46.3 ccrores) technology hub at Imperial College London, British media reported.

The institution did not confirm or deny the reports when contacted by AFP, and said an announcement about the project would be made on Tuesday.

"Imperial, like other UK universities, has received support from Huawei for high-quality and open research for several years, and we are continuing this work," a spokesman said.

"Such funding continues to be subject to the college's robust relationship review policies."

The Mail on Sunday last weekend said some British lawmakers were opposed on security grounds to Huawei's involvement in developing Imperial's west London campus.

The weekly said the Chinese firm would provide and run a superfast 5G internet network, and fund research over the next five years.

Its involvement comes after controversy about the company's bid to build next generation 5G mobile networks in Britain and across Europe.

The United States has claimed the equipment can be used to spy for Beijing. Ties with Washington have been strained as European countries have resisted US calls for a ban.

Britain and France in particular have decided not to bar Huawei, which strongly denies any charge of subterfuge, but have imposed restrictions on its operations.

With Oxford University, Imperial is currently involved in the global search for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Former Conservative party leader Iain Duncan Smith, a high-profile opponent of Huawei's involvement in UK infrastructure, called the reported tie-up "deeply worrying and dangerous".

"This is a perfect example of how the Chinese strategy is to use their money to insert their influence in the world's intellectual thought process," he said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Tech Hub, Huawei, Imperial College London
Honor V6 5G Tablet With 10.4-Inch 2K Display, Kirin 985 SoC Launched
Poco Pop Buds, Poco's First Truly Wireless Earbuds, to Launch in India
Huawei to Fund New Tech Hub at Imperial College London: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Now Available via Flipkart in India
  2. Five facts on Faizal Siddiqui ‘Acid Attack’ TikTok Video Controversy
  3. TikTok App Listings Flooded With 1-Star Reviews Amid Video Controversy
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon
  5. Realme Narzo 10 Review
  6. Jio Discontinues Rs. 98 Prepaid Recharge Plan
  7. Realme X3 SuperZoom Specifications Leak Suggests Snapdragon 855+ SoC
  8. Honor Launches X1 4K Smart TV in Three Screen Sizes
  9. Realme Watch 1.4-Inch Display, Activity Tracking Features Confirmed
  10. Realme TV Teaser Reveals Key Features and Specifications of Upcoming Television
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei to Fund New Tech Hub at Imperial College London: Report
  2. YouTube Goes After More TV Advertisers With New 'YouTube Select' Programme
  3. Online Child Sex Abuse Rises With COVID-19 Lockdowns: Europol
  4. Financial Gain Trumps Espionage as Top Motivator in Cyber Attacks: Report
  5. Zoom Suspends New Free User Registrations in China
  6. Australia Watchdog Suggests News Boycott of Google, Facebook
  7. EasyJet Hit by Cyber Attack, Hackers Access 9 Million Customers' Details
  8. Faizal Siddiqui’s TikTok Account Suspended: Five facts on ‘Acid Attack’ Video Controversy
  9. Nokia 5.1 Plus Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India
  10. Mi TV 55-Inch Starts Receiving PatchWall 3.0 Update in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com