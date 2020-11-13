Technology News
Huawei Exclusion Decision to Be Appealed by Swedish Telecoms Regulator

Sweden’s PTS earlier halted 5G spectrum auctions after a court suspended parts of its earlier decision against Huawei.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 November 2020 16:26 IST
Huawei Exclusion Decision to Be Appealed by Swedish Telecoms Regulator

Huawei told that it had no plan for more legal action and was waiting to have a constructive dialogue

Highlights
  • PTS would wait for a decision from the administrative court of appeal
  • The auctions were originally expected to start this week
  • PTS had asked companies to remove Huawei and ZTE equipment

Swedish telecoms regulator PTS will appeal a court decision against its plan to exclude Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei from its 5G networks.

PTS on Monday halted 5G spectrum auctions after a court suspended parts of its earlier decision, in which it followed Britain in banning Huawei equipment from 5G networks, citing national security risks.

The Chinese company had appealed against PTS' decision to exclude it, saying it wanted a court to check if it had been taken according to the law.

"PTS will appeal the administrative court's decision on inhibition to the next instance," the regulator said in a statement on Friday.

The auctions were originally expected to start this week and would have benefited Nokia and Ericsson as PTS had asked companies taking part to remove Huawei and ZTE equipment from their infrastructure.

PTS said in Friday's statement that it would wait for a decision from the administrative court of appeal to decide how to proceed with auctions.

Huawei told Reuters on Monday that it had no plan for more legal action and was waiting to have a constructive dialogue with Swedish authorities.

Certain parts of PTS' decision prior to the upcoming 5G auctions will not apply until further notice, the Stockholm administrative court said in a decision which would allow Huawei's involvement in Sweden's impending 5G spectrum auction.

Huawei has no plan for more legal action at this point and is waiting to have constructive dialogue with Swedish authorities, Kenneth Fredriksen, Huawei's executive vice president, Central East Europe and Nordic Region, told Reuters.

"We are willing to cooperate fully in terms of any future requirements they may put as a supplier of 5G equipment that will enable us to be a certified vendor," he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

