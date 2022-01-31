Technology News
loading

Huawei Sues Sweden for Excluding It from 5G Rollout

Sweden after UK is the second country to explicitly ban network operators from using Huawei equipment for infrastructure needed to run its 5G network.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 31 January 2022 10:28 IST
Huawei Sues Sweden for Excluding It from 5G Rollout

The initial sum sought by Huawei was SEK 5.2 billion (roughly Rs. 4,140 crore)

Highlights
  • Huawei did not specify what damages it was seeking
  • Sweden also ordered Huawei to remove already installed equipment
  • The decision strained relations between Sweden and China

Huawei said Sunday it has initiated arbitration proceedings against Sweden under the World Bank Group after the Nordic country banned the Chinese tech giant from rolling out its 5G products.

"The Swedish authorities' decision to discriminate against Huawei and exclude it from the 5G rollout has significantly harmed Huawei's investment in Sweden, in breach of Sweden's international obligations," the Chinese company said in a statement to AFP.

The company had therefore "initiated arbitration proceedings" under the World Bank Group's International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) "against the Kingdom of Sweden following a number of measures taken by the Swedish authorities targeting directly Huawei's investments in Sweden and excluding Huawei from the rollout of 5G network products and services in the country," Huawei added.

Huawei did not specify what damages it was seeking, but according to public broadcaster SVT, the initial sum sought was SEK 5.2 billion (roughly Rs. 4,140 crore), but it could end up being much higher.

Following the UK in mid-2020, Sweden became the second country in Europe and the first in the EU to explicitly ban network operators from using Huawei equipment in the buildup of the infrastructure needed to run its 5G network.

Sweden also ordered Huawei to remove already installed equipment by January 1, 2025.

After an appeal from Huawei a Swedish court confirmed the decision by Sweden's Post and Telecom Authority in June 2021.

The decision strained relations between Sweden and China, with Beijing at the time warning that PTS's decision could have "consequences" for the Scandinavian country's companies in China, prompting Swedish telecom giant and Huawei competitor Ericsson to fear retaliation.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Ericsson, 5G
Spotify Says It Will Add Content Advisory to Podcasts that Discuss COVID-19 After Joe Rogan Controversy
Tecno Spark 8C With Dual Rear Cameras, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched: Specifications

Related Stories

Huawei Sues Sweden for Excluding It from 5G Rollout
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Gionee G13 Pro With iPhone 13-Like Design Launched: All the Details
  2. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Set for February 4: Details
  3. Micromax In Note 2 Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  4. Oppo Reno 7 5G India Pricing Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  5. Amazon Grand Gaming Days Brings Great Discounts on Gaming Gadgets
  6. OnePlus 9RT Review: Better Late Than Never
  7. Tecno Spark 8C With Dual Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched
  8. Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale Live With Deals, Discounts on Electronics
  9. iPhone 14 Series May Get eSIM-Only and Nano-SIM Card Slot Models
  10. Realme 9i Review: A Step in the Right Direction?
#Latest Stories
  1. Raj & DK’s First Netflix Series Is Comedy Crime Thriller Guns & Gulaabs
  2. OnePlus Nord 2T Price in India Leaked, Tipped to Launch in April or May
  3. Infinix Zero 5G Teased; Price, Specifications, Design Leaked
  4. Huawei Nova Y9a With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, Pop-up Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Tecno Spark 8C With Dual Rear Cameras, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched: Specifications
  6. Bitcoin, Ether See Losses, Tether and USD Coin Gather Greens on Otherwise Red Crypto Price Chart
  7. Huawei Sues Sweden for Excluding It from 5G Rollout
  8. Spotify Says It Will Add Content Advisory to Podcasts that Discuss COVID-19 After Joe Rogan Controversy
  9. Jason Momoa Joining Vin Diesel and Family in Fast & Furious 10
  10. Micromax In Note 2 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.