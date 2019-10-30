Technology News
Huawei Sees 480 Million Households Worldwide With 5G Access by 2025

Huawei Brasil's Derrick Sun noted the company sees more than 70 countries allocating spectrum to 5G by 2021.

By | Updated: 30 October 2019 17:48 IST
Huawei Sees 480 Million Households Worldwide With 5G Access by 2025

Huawei Brasil CEO said 56 countries have deployed 5G networks so far

Highlights
  • CEO Derrick Sun underlined Huawei's 5G projection at a Sao Paulo event
  • He noted Brazil "has an amazing and fantastic future for 5G"
  • Huawei executive also said there are over 140 smart devices in the market

China's Huawei Technologies expects around 480 million households worldwide will have access to fifth-generation (5G) broadband service by 2025, the chief executive of its Brazilian telecoms operations said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a major telecoms event in Sao Paulo, Derrick Sun, of Huawei Brasil, noted the company sees more than 70 countries allocating spectrum to 5G by 2021. So far, 56 countries have deployed 5G networks and 40 have launched some kind of 5G service, Sun said.

Brazil is still conducting tests before setting up a date for its own 5G spectrum auction, which according to government authorities will be carried out next year.

"Brazil has an amazing and fantastic future for 5G," Sun said, adding the world's largest telecoms equipment maker has been working hard to make 5G devices more affordable.

According to Sun, there are currently more than 130 smart devices from different manufacturers costing around $500 and prices are likely to start declining as of the second half of 2020.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

