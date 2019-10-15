Technology News
loading

Huawei Says Open to 'No Backdoor' Agreement With India

Huawei, which has a 28 percent global share of the telecoms equipment market, is closely engaging with India to clarify its stand on 5G solutions, network security and Chinese intelligence laws.

By | Updated: 15 October 2019 10:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Says Open to 'No Backdoor' Agreement With India

China's Huawei Technologies is ready to enter into a "no backdoor" agreement with India to allay security concerns, the telecom group's local head said on Monday, as the giant South Asian country prepares to launch next-generation 5G networks.

India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by users, will hold an airwaves auction for 5G services before March, according to the country's Telecoms Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

It has yet to begin 5G trials and has not taken a decision on allowing or banning Huawei from the test runs amid a US-led push to shut out the Chinese tech and telecoms group, saying its gear contained "back doors" that would enable China to spy on other countries. Beijing denies such a plan.

Huawei, which has a 28 percent global share of the telecoms equipment market, is closely engaging with India to clarify its stand on 5G solutions, network security and Chinese intelligence laws, Jay Chen, the CEO of its India unit, told Reuters in an interview on Monday on the sidelines of India Mobile Congress.

"From the very beginning, I have confidence that Indian industry, the India market will welcome Huawei because I have contributed a lot with my unique value," Chen said. "I am ready to sign (a no-backdoor agreement)."

Shenzhen-headquartered Huawei has been blacklisted by countries including the United States, Australia and New Zealand while others are still evaluating their position.

Indian telecom carriers Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have used Huawei, as well as its European rivals Nokia and Ericsson, to build their 2G, 3G and 4G networks and have previously underscored the importance of having all three players in India to maintain competition, price and service quality.

"If (the Indian) government wants, we are open to having the source codes in an escrow account," Chen said, adding that the company was also willing to manufacture more of its telecoms gear locally.

China has asked India not to block Huawei from doing business in the country, warning there could be consequences for Indian firms operating in China, Reuters reported previously.

A potential row over Huawei's participation in India's 5G push could revive tensions between Beijing and New Delhi at a time the two countries have been making high-level efforts to ensure their long standing territorial disputes do not escalate.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met last week in an Indian beach town in a bid to resolve border disputes, trade rows and ease concerns about China's close military ties with India's arch-rival, Pakistan.

"India cannot afford to wait longer for 5G," Chen said, highlighting the importance of Huawei's participation in the country's 5G launch. "I always suggest move forward for 5G trial, move forward with 5G auction."

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, 5G
Facebook's Libra Announces Board as Support Shrinks Further
Apple Responds to Criticism for Sending Some China Browsing Data to Tencent
Honor Smartphones
Huawei Says Open to 'No Backdoor' Agreement With India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X2 Pro Flagship Phone to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  2. PUBG Mobile Will Be Offline for Hours Tomorrow Ahead of v0.15.0 Update
  3. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  4. Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  5. iPhone SE 2 Price, Storage and Colour Options Tipped by Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Google Play Store Shuts Out Payday Loan Apps
  7. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Are Now Receiving OxygenOS 10.0.1 Update
  8. Oppo A9 2020 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 15,990
  9. Tecno Camon 12 Air With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. Call of Duty: Mobile Controller Support Being Tested, Activision Says
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Responds to Criticism for Sending Some China Browsing Data to Tencent
  2. Huawei Says Open to 'No Backdoor' Agreement With India
  3. Facebook's Libra Announces Board as Support Shrinks Further
  4. Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications
  5. Realme X2 Pro to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Specifications, Price
  6. Apple’s Safari Browser on iOS Sends Browsing Information to China’s Tencent, Which May Log IP Addresses
  7. PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 Update Releases October 16 With New Survive Till Dawn Halloween Mode
  8. Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Spotted on Best Buy Canada Site Ahead of Launch, Specifications Leaked
  9. Oppo A9 2020 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 15,990
  10. Jio Video Call Assistant, Bot Maker Tool Unveiled at IMC 2019: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.