Technology News
loading

Huawei Pushes 5G in South-East Asia, Brushing Off 'Tech War' With the US

Thailand and the Philippines have shrugged off the cybersecurity warnings in a rush to exploit the ultra-fast 5G network promised by Huawei.

By | Updated: 4 November 2019 13:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Pushes 5G in South-East Asia, Brushing Off 'Tech War' With the US

Chinese phone giant Huawei said Sunday it was ready to roll out 5G infrastructure across Southeast Asia, dismissing US warnings its tech could be used to hoover up data for Beijing. The firm has emerged as a key protagonist in the wider US-China trade war that has seen tit-for-tat tariffs imposed on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of goods.

President Donald Trump's administration has warned Huawei's equipment could allow China to spy on other countries and has effectively blocked American companies from selling US technology to the firm.

But the company has repeatedly denied the accusations, saying it is the victim of tech envy.

Thailand and the Philippines have shrugged off the cyber-security warnings in a rush to exploit the ultra-fast 5G network promised by the China's biggest smartphone maker, while Vietnam has edged away from Huawei.

"China and the US now is in the trade war and also there is some kind of technology war (which) Huawei is very focused on at the moment," said Huawei vice-president Edward Zhou at the Association of Southeast Asian (ASEAN) summit on Sunday.

"We are here to support the ASEAN (in) the development for the 5G."

Encompassing hundreds of millions of people, the 10-member bloc wants the next-level technology to help businesses, infrastructure and transport compete globally.

Host country Thailand has welcomed Huawei with open arms, allowing it to set up a test bed at a major university near the Thai capital.

A Huawei spokesperson previously told AFP it had invested $5 billion in the trials and has been invited to conduct similar tests in other Southeast Asian markets.

Elsewhere the Philippines' Globe Telecom said this summer it was launching Southeast Asia's first 5G broadband service using Huawei technology.

Both Thailand and the Philippines are historic US allies and some see the tangle over 5G as a challenge of influence between the two powers.

But not all countries have been eager to sign up.

Vietnam has quietly sided with the US on the issue, shunning the Chinese firm in favour of alternative providers for 5G technology, including Ericsson and Nokia.

The country's military-owned telecoms giant Viettel hopes to be the first to roll out 5G in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, and has said it plans to do so without Huawei, citing security concerns.

Zhou reiterated past statements by the company brushing aside the US claims.

"There is not any cyber-security issues for us. There is no evidence for the US to say that," he said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, US, 5G
Huawei P Smart (2020), Nova 6, MatePad Pro Renders Surface Online
Honor Smartphones
Huawei Pushes 5G in South-East Asia, Brushing Off 'Tech War' With the US
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Note 10 Launching on November 6, Penta Camera Setup Detailed
  2. Motorola Razr 2019 Live Image, More Renders Surface Online
  3. Xiaomi Mi TV 5 Features Revealed Ahead of Tomorrow’s Launch
  4. Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Payload Detects Argon-40 in Lunar Exosphere
  5. Moto G8 Plus Review
  6. Amazon Drops Grocery Delivery Fee for Prime Members as Rivals Close In
  7. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  8. Mi Note 10 Launch Date Teased, Mi CC9 Pro to Pack 5,260mAh Battery
  9. Amazon Now Sells Movie Tickets in India: All You Need to Know
  10. TikTok Owner ByteDance Launches Its First Smartphone, Made by Smartisan
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Pushes 5G in South-East Asia, Brushing Off 'Tech War' With the US
  2. Huawei P Smart (2020), Nova 6, MatePad Pro Renders Surface Online
  3. Xiaomi Watch Teased to Sport Sapphire Glass, Rounded Edges Ahead of Tuesday Launch; Live Image Surfaces Online As Well
  4. Amazon Partners BookMyShow to Sell Movie Tickets in India: All You Need to Know
  5. Mi Note 10 Launching on November 6, Penta Camera Setup Detailed
  6. Mi TV 5 to Come With Four-Unit Speaker, Improved Design
  7. Adobe Photoshop for iPad Listed on App Store Ahead of Expected Launch Today
  8. Mi CC9 Pro Teased to Pack Snapdragon 730G SoC, NFC Support, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Ahead of Launch
  9. Terminator: Dark Fate Bombs at Worldwide Box Office With $131 Million Opening Weekend
  10. IT Ministry Said to Have Found Gaps in WhatsApp Reply on Spyware Issue
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.