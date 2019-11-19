Technology News
loading

Huawei Plays Down Impact of New US License Extension

Huawei said the latest extension would not "have a substantial impact on Huawei's business either way".

By | Updated: 19 November 2019 17:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Plays Down Impact of New US License Extension

Huawei Technologies has dismissed a new 90-day extension by the Trump administration allowing US firms to continue doing business with the Chinese company as making little difference, repeating that it was being unfairly treated.

US regulators are crafting rules on telecommunications firms that pose national security risks. But after adding Huawei to an economic blacklist in May, the US Commerce Department has allowed it to purchase some American-made goods.

Its 90-day license extensions aim to minimise disruption for its customers, many of which operate networks in rural America.

Huawei said on Monday that the latest extension would not "have a substantial impact on Huawei's business either way".

"This decision does not change the fact that Huawei continues to be treated unfairly either," the Chinese firm said.

The extension comes as the United States and China try to resolve a trade war that has lasted for more than a year, with Huawei one of its most visible targets.

Beijing reiterated on Tuesday that it hopes Chinese companies will be treated fairly.

"We urge the US to stop abusing export controls to discriminate against the firms of another country in the name of national security, and to stop politicising a trade problem," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Tuesday.

Reuters on Sunday reported the 90-day extension after the administration of President Donald Trump had initially planned a two-week reprieve, but ran into bureaucratic issues.

"The Temporary General License extension will allow carriers to continue to service customers in some of the most remote areas of the United States who would otherwise be left in the dark," US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said.

"The Department will continue to rigorously monitor sensitive technology exports to ensure that our innovations are not harnessed by those who would threaten our national security," Ross said in a statement on Monday.

The US Commerce Department added Huawei to its "Entity List" in May, concluding it was engaged in activities "contrary to US national security or foreign policy interests."

Huawei said the decision to add it to the list had caused more harm to the US than to Huawei.

"This has done significant economic harm to the American companies with which Huawei does business," it added.

In May, Trump also signed an executive order declaring a national emergency and barring US companies from using telecommunications equipment made by companies posing a national security risk. The Commerce Department was directed to draw up an enforcement plan by mid-October but has yet to publish one.

The Commerce Department is also considering whether to grant individual licenses for US firms to sell components to Huawei after receiving more than 200 requests. No action was taken on those on Monday.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei
Facebook Quietly Launches Whale, a New Meme-Creation App for iOS
Honor Smartphones
Huawei Plays Down Impact of New US License Extension
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Security Flaw Triggered by MP4 File: Update Now to Latest Version
  2. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
  3. Realme X2 Pro to Launch in India Tomorrow: Everything You Should Know
  4. Mi Band 3i Teased to Launch in India on November 21
  5. Realme 5s to Launch Tomorrow in India: Everything We Know So Far
  6. Saturn Moon Titan Shaped by Same Forces as Earth: Researchers
  7. Redmi K30 5G to Launch in December, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun Confirms
  8. Vivo Y19 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. TikTok Hits 1.5 Billion Downloads, India Leads the Chart: Sensor Tower
  10. Redmi Note 8 Pro Snapdragon 730G Variant Rumour Refuted by GM Lu Weibing
#Latest Stories
  1. Yandex to Restructure Under Government Pressure
  2. 16-Inch MacBook Pro Features Improved Cooling System, Bigger Battery, Magic Keyboard: iFixit Teardown
  3. Huawei Plays Down Impact of New US License Extension
  4. Facebook Quietly Launches Whale, a New Meme-Creation App for iOS
  5. Mi Band 3i Fitness Wearable India Launch Teased by Xiaomi for November 21
  6. Lenovo ThinkBook 14, ThinkBook 15 With Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors, Dual Drive Support Launched in India
  7. Google Photos for Web Gets a Bare-Bones Movie Editor
  8. Realme 5s India Launch Tomorrow: Price, Specifications, and Everything Else We Know So Far
  9. Samsung Galaxy A11 Rumoured to Debut With Android 10, Include at Least 32GB Onboard Storage
  10. Honor V30 Alleged Press Renders Show Familiar Punch-Hole Design, Reveal Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.