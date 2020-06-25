Technology News
loading

Huawei Loses Out in Singapore 5G Network Provider Bid

Huawei has been dogged by allegations of stealing US trade secrets and aiding China's espionage efforts.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 25 June 2020 14:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Loses Out in Singapore 5G Network Provider Bid

Photo Credit: Reuters

Huawei has only won smaller contracts

Highlights
  • Singtel, one of Singapore's main telecom operators has chosen Ericsson
  • M1 and StarHub, said it had opted for Nokia to build 5G infrastructure
  • Huawei won the contract to be a provider for a smaller, local network

Nokia and Ericsson have been chosen as Singapore's main 5G network providers, telecom operators said, leaving Huawei with only a minor role as the Chinese tech giant faces growing US pressure.

Huawei has been dogged by allegations of stealing American trade secrets and aiding China's espionage efforts, with Washington pushing countries to bar the company from involvement in their next-generation networks.

Huawei has denied ties with the Chinese government.

Singtel, one of the city-state's main telecom operators, on Wednesday said it had chosen Sweden's Ericsson to build its 5G network after the government gave final approval.

A joint venture that includes the country's two other major telecom operators, M1 and StarHub, announced it had opted for Nokia to build its main 5G infrastructure.

However both M1 and Starhub said that other firms, including Huawei, could have some involvement in the project.

Huawei only won the contract to be a provider for a smaller, local network system, operated by TPG Telecom, a more minor player.

The Southeast Asian city-state tries to maintain good relations with both the US and China, and Information Minister S Iswaran insisted that no company had been excluded in the selection process.

"We have run a robust process spelling out our requirements in terms of performance, security and resilience," he said, adding that mobile network operators also had their own criteria.

"There is a diversity of vendors participating in different parts of the 5G ecosystem, and... there remain prospects for greater involvement in our 5G system going forward."

Singapore is aiming to have ultra high-speed Internet coverage for half of the country by the end of 2022, and expand it to cover the entire island by the end of 2025.

The US government launched a worldwide campaign against Huawei, the world's largest supplier of telecom network equipment and the planet's number two smartphone maker, about 18 months ago.

Washington essentially banned Huawei from the US market last year, although earlier this month it let the firm back into the fold when it comes to companies working together to set standards for 5G networks.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: 5G, Singapore, Nokia, Ericsson, Huawei, Singtel
Redmi 9A May Just Have Received 3C Certification With 10W Charging

Related Stories

Huawei Loses Out in Singapore 5G Network Provider Bid
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Moniker Seems to Have Received Official Confirmation
  2. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom With 120Hz Display Launched in India
  3. Watch the Trailer for Rasbhari, Now Streaming on Prime Video
  4. WhatsApp Messenger Starts Testing Animated Stickers on Android, iPhone
  5. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
  6. OnePlus Set to Launch Its ‘Affordable’ Phone First in India, Europe in July
  7. Motorola One Fusion+ vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Comparison : Which to buy?
  8. Sony Launches WF-SP800N and WF-XB700 True Wireless Earphones in India
  9. Realme Buds Q TWS Earbuds With 10mm Dynamic Driver Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy A51 Gets Cashback, No-Cost EMI Offers in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Loses Out in Singapore 5G Network Provider Bid
  2. Redmi 9A May Just Have Received 3C Certification With 10W Charging
  3. Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera With Selfie Mode, Automatic Exposure Launched in India
  4. BSNL 6 Paise Cashback Offer Extended Once Again, Now Ends on June 30
  5. Google to Pay Some Publishers in Australia, Brazil, Germany for Content
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Spotted on TENAA; Galaxy Fold 2 Renders Show Hole-Punch Design: Report
  7. LG’s New Tone Free True Wireless Earphones Come With Meridian Audio Technology, Self-Cleaning Charging Case
  8. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom With Quad Rear Cameras, 120Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Realme Buds Q TWS Earbuds With 10mm Dynamic Driver Launched in India, Claim to Offer 4.5 Hours of Battery Life
  10. Trump Administration Says Huawei, Hikvision Backed by Chinese Military: Document
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com