Huawei H1 Revenue Grows 30 Percent Despite US Ban: Report

The United States has put Huawei on an export blacklist citing national security issues.

23 July 2019
Huawei Technologies's revenue grew roughly 30 percent in the first half after select teams secured critical supplies to keep production going despite US technology export restrictions, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Huawei's revenue growth of 30 percent in the first half is a slowdown from 39 percent in first three months of 2019, but is up sharply from 2018, Bloomberg said.

Huawei has so far managed to boost revenue by aggressively securing contracts for fifth-generation networking equipment, Bloomberg said.

The company is said to have rewarded a number of employees for helping it accelerate revenue despite US ban, Bloomberg added.

Huawei declined to comment on the Bloomberg report.

Huawei last month cut revenue expectations for the year, with its founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei saying the company had taken a harder-than-expected hit from the US ban.

The firm has denied its products pose a security threat.

Further reading: Huawei
