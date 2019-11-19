Technology News
loading

Huawei Granted New 90-Day Licence Extension by the US

The US Commerce Department added Huawei to its "Entity List" in May.

By | Updated: 19 November 2019 10:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Granted New 90-Day Licence Extension by the US

The Trump administration on Monday issued a new 90-day extension allowing US companies to continue doing business with China's Huawei Technologies as US regulators continue crafting rules on telecommunications firms that pose national security risks.

After adding Huawei to an economic blacklist in May citing national security concerns, the US Commerce Department has allowed it to purchase some American-made goods in a series of 90-day license extensions that it says aim to minimise disruption for its customers, many of which operate networks in rural America.

Reuters on Sunday reported the planned 90-day extension after the Trump administration initially planned a short-term two-week reprieve, but ran into bureaucratic issues and opted instead to issue another 90-day extension.

"The Temporary General License extension will allow carriers to continue to service customers in some of the most remote areas of the United States who would otherwise be left in the dark,” said US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in a statement. "The Department will continue to rigorously monitor sensitive technology exports to ensure that our innovations are not harnessed by those who would threaten our national security."

The US Commerce Department added Huawei to its "Entity List" in May after it concluded the company is engaged in activities "contrary to US national security or foreign policy interests."

Huawei said Monday the extension "won't have a substantial impact on Huawei's business either way. This decision does not change the fact that Huawei continues to be treated unfairly either."

The company argues the decision to "add Huawei to the Entity List has caused more harm to the US than to Huawei. This has done significant economic harm to the American companies with which Huawei does business."

In May, President Donald Trump also signed an executive order declaring a national emergency and barring US companies from using telecommunications equipment made by companies posing a national security risk. The Commerce Department was directed to draw up an enforcement plan by mid-October but has yet to publish one.

The Commerce Department is also considering whether to grant individual licenses for US firms to sell components to Huawei after receiving more than 200 requests. No action on those was taken on Monday.

The development comes amid discussions between the United States and China aimed at coming to an initial agreement to resolve a trade war that has lasted for over a year.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, US
Samsung Galaxy S11 Will Offer 8K Video Recording Support, 108-Megapixel Photos, Camera APK Teardown Tips
Amazon Music Gets Free Ad-Supported Tier
Honor Smartphones
Huawei Granted New 90-Day Licence Extension by the US
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Security Flaw Triggered by MP4 File: Update Now to Latest Version
  2. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
  3. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth Spotted Tweeting From an iPhone
  4. TikTok Hits 1.5 Billion Downloads, India Leads the Chart: Sensor Tower
  5. Realme X2 Pro Pre-Bookings Are Now Live in a 'Blind Order' Sale
  6. Xiaomi Launches Mi Reader With 6-Inch HD E-Ink Display, USB Type-C Port
  7. Realme 5s Will Be Powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC, Flipkart Teaser Shows
  8. Redmi Note 5 Pro Starts Receiving November Android Security Patch
  9. Vodafone Idea Says Will Raise Mobile Tariffs From December 1, 2019
  10. Realme 5s Launch, MIUI 11 Updates, New WhatsApp Features, and More News
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 13.2.3, iPadOS 13.2.3 Released to Address Background Content Download Issue: What's New, How to Download
  2. Realme X2 Pro to Launch in India Tomorrow: Expected Price, Specifications, Everything You Should Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition Launched Ahead of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s Debut
  4. Amazon Music Gets Free Ad-Supported Tier
  5. Huawei Granted New 90-Day Licence Extension by the US
  6. Redmi Note 8 Set to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon India, Mi.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy S11 Will Offer 8K Video Recording Support, 108-Megapixel Photos, Camera APK Teardown Tips
  8. Vodafone Idea Says Will Raise Mobile Tariffs From December 1, 2019, in Light of Financial Stress
  9. Xiaomi Mi Reader With 6-Inch HD E-Ink Display, USB Type-C Port Launched to Take on Amazon's Kindle
  10. Google Stadia Launch Day Game Library Expands to 22 Titles, Adds Another Free Game for Stadia Pro
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.