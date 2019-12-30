Centre has allowed Chinese telecom company Huawei Technologies to participate in trials for 5G networks, a company spokesman said on Monday. Government's nod to Huawei comes at a time when the global rollout of 5G technology has been complicated by US sanctions against the company. The United States has been lobbying allies not to use Huawei's network equipment in their 5G networks.

CNBC-TV18 reported the news first, citing a senior official. The trials will be held in January, according to the official, the channel reported. Department of Telecommunications (DoT) was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

Meanwhile, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said that the government will give 5G spectrum to all market players. These operators can choose their partner vendors such as Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung and Huawei.

The in-principle nod for the trial run, however, does not assure an approval for commercial roll out.

On Tuesday, the telecom department will hold a meeting regarding the trials.

Earlier in the month, the telecom department approved prices for the next spectrum auction that will put on offer around 6050 MHz of air waves specifically for 5G.