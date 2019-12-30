Technology News
Huawei Gets Government's Approval to Participate in 5G Trials

According to a report, Department of Telecommunications will meet operators on December 31 to confirm the timing for 5G trials.

By | Updated: 30 December 2019 20:14 IST
Huawei Gets Government's Approval to Participate in 5G Trials

Huawei's participation in 5G trials was complicated by US sanctions against the company

Highlights
  • DoT will meet telecom operators tomorrow over 5G trial timings
  • It has said all operators have received in-principle approval for trials
  • US has sanctioned Huawei equipment use in 5G rollout in the country

Centre has allowed Chinese telecom company Huawei Technologies to participate in trials for 5G networks, a company spokesman said on Monday. Government's nod to Huawei comes at a time when the global rollout of 5G technology has been complicated by US sanctions against the company. The United States has been lobbying allies not to use Huawei's network equipment in their 5G networks.

CNBC-TV18 reported the news first, citing a senior official. The trials will be held in January, according to the official, the channel reported. Department of Telecommunications (DoT) was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

Meanwhile, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said that the government will give 5G spectrum to all market players. These operators can choose their partner vendors such as Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung and Huawei.

The in-principle nod for the trial run, however, does not assure an approval for commercial roll out.

On Tuesday, the telecom department will hold a meeting regarding the trials.

Earlier in the month, the telecom department approved prices for the next spectrum auction that will put on offer around 6050 MHz of air waves specifically for 5G.

Further reading: Huawei, 5G
New Year's Resolutions: 5 Fitness Apps to Keep You Healthy in 2020

