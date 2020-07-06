Technology News
loading

China Urges 'Fair' Treatment After France Restricts Huawei

China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular briefing Monday that Beijing hoped France "can uphold an objective and fair attitude".

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 6 July 2020 17:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
China Urges 'Fair' Treatment After France Restricts Huawei

US has raised concerns that the company's technology could be used by China to spy on other countries

Highlights
  • The US and Australia have banned Huawei from their 5G networks
  • Huawei has invested billions of dollars in 5G technology
  • Beijing has requested France to act fairly

China urged France Monday to guarantee a "fair and just" environment for its companies after Paris decided to restrict licenses for telecom operators using 5G technology from Huawei.

The United States and Australia have banned Huawei from their 5G networks and the Financial Times reported Monday that Britain could decide this month to phase out the company's equipment from its system.

France's National Agency for Security of Computer Systems said Monday, however, that local operators SFR and Bouygues Telecom -- which already use Huawei equipment -- will be issued eight-year licenses to operate 5G technology.

China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular briefing on Monday that Beijing hoped france "can uphold an objective and fair attitude" and allow the market and enterprises to "make a choice in their own interests".

He urged France to take "practical action to provide an open, fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for enterprises of all countries, including Chinese enterprises."

Huawei has invested billions of dollars in 5G technology, competing mainly against Sweden's Ericsson and Finland's Nokia.

But the United States has raised concerns that the company's technology could be used by China as a Trojan horse to spy on other countries.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, 5G, France
Swiggy Now Offers ‘Premium’ Gourmet Experiences Through Scootsy Integration
Uber to Buy Postmates in $2.65-Billion Stock Deal, Expands Food-Delivery Reach

Related Stories

China Urges 'Fair' Treatment After France Restricts Huawei
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch the Trailer for Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
  2. These True Wireless Earphones Cost Less Than Rs 1,000
  3. OnePlus Nord Will Not Launch in the US, Co-Founder Carl Pei Confirms
  4. PUBG Mobile: Teen Reportedly Spends Rs. 2 Lakh on In-App Purchases
  5. BSNL Launches Rs. 599 Recharge Plan With 5GB Daily High-Speed Data
  6. Redmi K20 Pro MIUI 12 Global Stable Update Rollout Begins in India
  7. Everything We Want to See in the OnePlus Nord
  8. Samsung Launches Galaxy Assured, Galaxy Forever Plans in India
  9. Apple Surveys Customers on Chargers as iPhone 12 Rumours Abound
  10. Lunar Eclipse July 2020: When, Where, and How to Watch
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber to Buy Postmates in $2.65-Billion Stock Deal, Expands Food-Delivery Reach
  2. iQoo Z1x Key Specifications Revealed in Teaser Ahead of July 9 Launch
  3. China Urges 'Fair' Treatment After France Restricts Huawei
  4. OnePlus Fixes Security Flaw in Repair Invoicing System for US Customers
  5. Swiggy Now Offers ‘Premium’ Gourmet Experiences Through Scootsy Integration
  6. Samsung's Q2 Chip Sales Unlikely Made Up for Smartphone Weakness: Analysts
  7. Mi Smart Band 4C Tracker With Heart-Rate Monitor, Colour Display Launched as Affordable Alternative
  8. Moto G 5G Plus Specifications Spotted on Geekbench, US FCC, and TUV Rheinland Sites
  9. Following TikTok Ban, Instagram Said to Be Testing Reels Feature in India
  10. Chinese Apps Ban: Kashmiri MBA Student Develops SHAREit Alternative FileShare Tool
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com