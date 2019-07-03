Technology News
loading

Huawei Founder Downplays Effect of Promised Trump Reprieve: Report

Trump said on Saturday the ban was unfair to US suppliers.

By | Updated: 3 July 2019 10:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Founder Downplays Effect of Promised Trump Reprieve: Report

US President Donald Trump's move to relax a ban on Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's equipment will not have "much impact" on its business as it adjusts to a new era of American hostility, the Financial Times quoted Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei as saying on Tuesday.

Trump said on Saturday the ban was unfair to US suppliers, who were upset that they could not sell parts and components to Huawei without US government approval.

In May, Huawei was put on a US list that restricts US tech firms such as Alphabet's Google from doing business with the Chinese telecom network gear maker, viewed as a security risk by Washington amid trade tensions with Beijing.

"President Trump's statements are good for American companies. Huawei is also willing to continue to buy products from American companies," Ren was quoted as saying. "But we don't see much impact on what we are currently doing. We will still focus on doing our own job right."

Huawei did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Donald Trump, Ren Zhengfei
Facebook, YouTube to Act on 'Sensational' Health Cures After Report
Honor Smartphones
Huawei Founder Downplays Effect of Promised Trump Reprieve: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets a 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage Option in India
  2. Realme X to Launch in India on July 15, Company Confirms
  3. Spider-Man: Far From Home Full Movie Leaked on Torrent, Piracy Networks
  4. Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched
  5. Here Are Eight First Look Photos From Netflix’s The Witcher
  6. Shinco SO50AS-E50 49-Inch Full-HD Smart LED TV Launched in India
  7. OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3 Update Brings June Security Patch and More
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Launch Date Officially Set for August 7
  9. Microsoft Has Started Testing the Next Windows 10 Update Build
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.