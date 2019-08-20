Technology News
loading

Huawei Founder Details 'Battle Mode' Reform Plan to Beat US Crisis

Zhengfei's remarks come as the United States said this week it will extend Huawei's reprieve by 90 days.

By | Updated: 20 August 2019 17:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Founder Details 'Battle Mode' Reform Plan to Beat US Crisis

China's Huawei will spend more on production equipment this year to ensure supply continuity, cut redundant roles and demote inefficient managers as its grapples with a "live-or-die moment" in the wake of US export curbs, founder Ren Zhengfei said.

His remarks come as the United States said this week it will extend by 90 days a reprieve that permits Huawei Technologies to buy components from US companies to supply existing customers, but it also moved to add more than 40 of Huawei's units to its economic blacklist.

In a memo sent to employees on Monday loaded with military metaphors, 74-year-old Ren asked staff to work aggressively towards sales targets as the firm goes into "battle mode" to survive the crisis.

"The company is facing a live-or-die moment," Ren, a former Chinese army officer, said in the memo, which was seen by Reuters. Huawei confirmed the contents of the memo.

"If you cannot do the job, then make way for our tank to roll; And if you want to come on the battlefield, you can tie a rope around the 'tank' to pull it along, everyone needs this sort of determination!"

Huawei is a key theme in a broader, year-long US-China trade war, with Washington slapping it with the trade ban in May citing national security risks. Huawei, however, posted a 23 percent revenue jump in the first half, helped by strong smartphone sales in its home market.

Ren said in the memo, "In the first half, our results looked good, it is likely because our Chinese clients were sympathetic and made payments in time, the big volume made cash flow look good, this doesn't represent the real situation."

But he expressed confidence in Huawei's full-year results and said it needs to "spend the money and solve the production continuity issue" by ramping up strategic investment on things including production equipment.

According to the memo, Huawei, which employs nearly 190,000 people around the world, is reforming its operation globally by granting more power to the frontline, cutting out reporting layers and eliminating inefficient posts.

"In 3-5 years time, Huawei will be flowing with new blood," Ren said. "After we survive the most critical moment in history, a new army would be born. To do what? Dominate the world," Ren said.

While Ren said in June the ban was worse than expected and that Huawei's revenue may stay flat in the next two years, in the memo he called on staff to try their best in meeting the sales target outlined at the start of the year before the ban - which was to grow its revenue to around $125 billion from more than $100 billion in 2018.

He also warned of cash flow risk if receivables are not paid in time. He asked staff to be conservative in ensuring dues were paid in time by clients, because otherwise the lack of liquidity could be fatal to the company.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Ren Zhengfei
Apple Arcade Video Game Subscription Service May Cost $4.99 Per Month After a Free One-Month Trial
Google Removes 27 Apps That Prompted Users to Install Fake Play Store: Quick Heal
Honor Smartphones
Huawei Founder Details 'Battle Mode' Reform Plan to Beat US Crisis
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Says a Big Asteroid Will Hit Earth, and We Have No Defence
  2. Redmi Note 8 to Feature Better Cameras and Larger Battery, Company Teases
  3. Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro: Everything We Know So Far
  4. Mi A3 Price in India Spotted on Amazon.in Just Ahead of Official Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Launched in India
  6. OnePlus 7T Pro India Launch Tipped for September 26
  7. Why the World’s Oldest Webcam Is Shutting Down After 25 Years
  8. Vivo iQoo Pro 5G Specifications Tipped, Nex 3 Photo Revealed
  9. Jason Momoa Claims Justice League ‘Snyder Cut’ Is ‘Ssssiiicccckkkkkk’
  10. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Google, Facebook, Amazon Decry French Digital Tax as 'Discriminatory'
  2. HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Laptop, Pavilion Desktop, Omen X 27 Display, and More Launched at Gamescom 2019
  3. Western Digital WD Black Portable Hard Drives, SSD for Gaming Announced at Gamescom 2019
  4. Need for Speed Heat Gameplay Trailer Released at Gamescom 2019
  5. Google Slammed by Trump Once Again for Manipulating 2016 Elections
  6. Aadhaar Linking to Social Media Accounts: Supreme Seeks Response on Facebook Plea From Stakeholders, Centre
  7. Xiaomi Ships 32 Million Smartphones in Q2, Posts 15 Percent Rise in Sales
  8. Apple Said to Target November Launch for Apple TV+, Weigh $9.99 Price
  9. Redmi K20 Pro Launched as Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro in Europe: Price, Specifications
  10. TikTok Launches Consumer Awareness Initiative in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.