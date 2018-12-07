NDTV Gadgets360.com

Huawei Finds Unlikely Ally in Germany Amid Talk of Excluding 5G Network Suppliers

, 07 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Finds Unlikely Ally in Germany Amid Talk of Excluding 5G Network Suppliers

Highlights

  • Germany has opposed excluding any manufacturers from its 5G rollout
  • The country has sounded a note of support for Chinese suppliers
  • Notably, US allies have restricted Huawei's access to their markets

Germany opposes excluding any manufacturers and technologies from its planned construction of 5G mobile networks, a spokesman for the interior ministry said, sounding a note of support for Chinese suppliers led by Huawei Technologies.

US allies such as Australia, New Zealand and Japan have restricted Huawei's access to their markets and the company's chief financial officer has been arrested in Canada facing possible extradition to the United States.

"We don't foresee the legal exclusion of specific suppliers or specific products," the spokesman told a regular government news conference on Friday, restating Berlin's existing position.

"We are of the view that the security and privacy of the network infrastructure that is deployed should be ensured."

Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's CFO and daughter of its founder, was arrested on December 1 in connection with a US investigation into an alleged scheme to use the global banking system to evade US sanctions against Iran.

Earlier, US officials had lobbied allies regarding the need to shut Chinese suppliers out of their networks citing the risk that Beijing's intelligence services could obtain covert access through so-called 'backdoors'.

Germany has debated the issue, but the country's telecoms industry has defended its longstanding relationship with Huawei. Market leader Deutsche Telekom runs a 5G project in Berlin with the Shenzhen-based market leader.

Germany's network regulator has set the ball rolling to auction 5G mobile licences, with a deadline for submissions set for Jan. 25. The auctions should take place in early 2019.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, 5G, Deutsche Telekom
Huawei P20 Lite, P20 Pro, Nova 3i Get Temporary Price Cuts on Amazon, Additional Offers Too
China Prepares Mission to Land Spacecraft on Moon's Far Side
Pricee
Huawei Finds Unlikely Ally in Germany Amid Talk of Excluding 5G Network Suppliers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

10.or G
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Tipped to Come With 10GB RAM, Renders Leaked
  2. OnePlus CEO Provides the First Hint at the Price of Its 5G Phone
  3. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Price in India Cut During ‘Bestdays’ Sale
  4. Xiaomi Sale Goes Live With Deals on Flipkart, Amazon, and Mi.Com
  5. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
  6. PUBG PS4 Isn't the Best Way to Play PUBG Right Now, But It'll Do
  7. Avengers 4 Trailer Now Looks to Be Set for Friday Release
  8. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2 Specifications, Price Leaked
  9. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2 Smartphones Go Official
  10. Moto G7 Specifications and India Launch Details Leaked
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.