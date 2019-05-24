Technology News

Huawei Executive Accused of Starting a Spy Mission Against Rival

Xu Zhijun, aka Eric Xu, allegedly asked the lead architect on Huawei's product-storage line to study and analyse technology at CNEX Labs.

By | Updated: 24 May 2019 16:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Executive Accused of Starting a Spy Mission Against Rival

A senior Huawei Technologies executive was behind an alleged spy mission against a Silicon Valley chip startup with which the Chinese technology giant has since become embroiled in a trade-secret fight.

Xu Zhijun, a deputy chairman at Huawei who also goes by the name of Eric Xu, asked the lead architect on Huawei's product-storage line to study and analyse technology at CNEX Labs, according to a transcript of an April 17 hearing in federal court in Sherman, Texas.

CNEX claims the architect visited its San Jose, California, headquarters in 2016 and pretended that Huawei was interested in becoming a client, only to try and obtain CNEX's proprietary technology.

At a recent deposition in Hong Kong, lawyers for CNEX learned from the architect for the first time that "Manager Xu" in his emails referred to Eric Xu, according to the transcript.

Xu's alleged role in the trade-secret dispute was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

"The relevant reports regarding the CNEX case are totally misleading," Huawei said in a statement on Thursday. "The allegations in the reports are completely unsubstantiated."

Huawei Insists It's the Victim This Time of Stolen Trade Secrets

Lawyers for CNEX are now seeking permission from the judge in Texas to compel Huawei to produce Xu's emails that are relevant to their allegations.

Huawei sued a former employee, Yiren "Ronnie" Huang who had started CNEX, accusing him of making off with sensitive trade secrets. Huang claims Huawei is using the lawsuit to try and steal his company's intellectual property.

"Huawei looks forward to pressing our claims against CNEX and Mr. Huang at trial, where we are confident the full facts will vindicate Huawei from these misleading claims," the company said in the statement.

© 2019 Bloomberg

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei
Vivo Y17 Price in India Slashed, While Vivo V15 Price in India Cut Once Again
China Denounces Pompeo's Comments on Huawei
Honor Smartphones
Huawei Executive Accused of Starting a Spy Mission Against Rival
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Trending on NDTV
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Redmi K20 Teasers Confirm Game Turbo 2.0, DC Dimming, 4,000mAh Battery
  2. Airtel Digital TV Reportedly Introduces New SD, HD Long-Term Packs
  3. Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei Admits Buying iPhones for Family Members
  4. WhatsApp Status Updates Could Soon Be Posted as Facebook Stories
  5. Android Pie Update Finally Rolling Out for OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3
  6. MSI GT76 Titan, GE65 Raider, P65 Creator With 9th Gen Intel CPUs Launched
  7. Realme 3 Pro to Go on Sale via 8,000 Retail Stores From May 28
  8. Redmi 7A Unveiled, the Successor to the Popular Redmi 6A Budget Smartphone
  9. Tata Sky Cuts Prices of Its HD, SD Set-Top Boxes
  10. Trump Says 'Dangerous' Huawei Could Be Included in US-China Trade Deal
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.