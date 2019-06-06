Technology News

Huawei Denies Report That Orders to Key Suppliers Cut After US Blacklisting

TSMC confirmed that orders from Huawei have declined after the ban.

By | Updated: 6 June 2019 13:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Denies Report That Orders to Key Suppliers Cut After US Blacklisting

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has cut or canceled orders to major suppliers of components for its smartphones and telecom equipment following its US blacklisting, the Nikkei reported, claims that were rejected by the Chinese firm.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) confirmed that orders from Huawei have declined after US President Donald Trump imposed a ban on the Chinese company on national security grounds, according to the report.

Huawei has also downgraded its forecast for total smartphone shipments in the second half of 2019 by "about 20% to 30%" from the previous estimate, the Nikkei reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

"Our global production levels are normal, with no notable adjustments in either direction," a Huawei spokesman told Reuters on Thursday, adding there was "no change" to its smartphone sales target.

TSMC did not respond to a request for comment on the report. But it said at its annual general meeting on Wednesday that Washington's move to ban US companies from doing business with Huawei would have a short-term impact on the company, although it was upbeat on the outlook for this year.

The Trump administration in May added Huawei to a trade blacklist. The move put Huawei and 68 affiliates in more than two dozen countries on the Commerce Department's so-called Entity List, a move that bans the company from buying parts and components from American firms without US government approval.

Ever since, global tech companies have been cutting ties with the Chinese telecom giant and complying with the US ban.

Alphabet's Google has suspended the transfer of some hardware, software and technical services to Huawei.

Optical components maker Lumentum Holdings ceased all its shipments to Huawei, while US chipmaker Qorvo said it expects first-quarter revenue to take a $50 million (roughly Rs. 350 crores) hit due to a halt in shipments to the Chinese company.

Huawei is allowed to buy US goods until August 19 to maintain existing telecoms networks and provide software updates to its smartphones.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Nikkei
Google to Share Street View's Air Quality Data With Scientists
Amazon Executive Says Company Welcomes Scrutiny of Big Tech
Honor Smartphones
Huawei Denies Report That Orders to Key Suppliers Cut After US Blacklisting
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Launches 'Guaranteed Next-Day Delivery' in Over 150 Cities
  2. Nokia 2.2 With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, Selfie Notch Launched in India
  3. Nokia Smartphone Launch to Be Held in India Today, Here's What to Expect
  4. Redmi K20, K20 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India by Mid-July
  5. Siri Will Soon Be Able to Play Music From Third-Party Apps
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price Tipped, and It Isn't Cheap
  7. Nokia 2.2 Render Leaked Just Hours Ahead of Today's Launch
  8. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 7S Camera Comparison
  9. Mi 9T Geekbench Listing Suggests It Is a Rebranded Redmi K20
  10. Nokia Phone Due on June 6 Teased to Sport Waterdrop-Style Display Notch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.