Technology News

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou Lodges Complaint Against Canadian Authorities

, 04 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou Lodges Complaint Against Canadian Authorities

Photo Credit: Jason Redmond/ AFP

Meng Wanzhou (R) after she was released on bail in Canada

Chinese telecoms giant Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, has filed suit against Canadian authorities for violating her constitutional rights when she was arrested in Vancouver, her lawyers said Sunday.

As she suffered "serious breaches of her constitutional rights," she is "seeking damages for misfeasance in public office and false imprisonment" when detained at Vancouver International Airport on December 1, attorneys Howard Mickelson and Allan Doolittle said in a statement.  

The 47-year-old businesswoman was changing planes in Vancouver when she was detained at Washington's request on suspicion of violating US sanctions on Iran - sparking arrests of Canadians in China that were seen as retaliatory.

Her lawyers charge impropriety in the conditions under which Meng was interrogated for three hours by the customs officers, officially as part of a routine inspection, before being served with her official arrest. 

During those three hours, the customs officers searched her phones and computers as well as her luggage, in violation of her rights, the lawyers said.

The complaint was lodged Friday, the same day that Canadian justice officially launched Meng Wanzhou's extradition process to the United States.

The US Justice Department accuses Huawei and its chief financial officer of circumventing US sanctions against Iran, but also, via two affiliates, stealing trade secrets from US telecommunications group T-Mobile.

The daughter of Huawei's founder, Meng was released on parole in mid-December in Vancouver, where she owns two residences, on a bond deposit of CAD10 million ($6.6 million), wearing an electronic bracelet and handing over her passports.

She is scheduled to appear before a Vancouver judge next Wednesday "to confirm that a writ of court has been issued and to schedule a date for the extradition hearing," the Canadian court has explained.

The extradition procedure can take months or even years because of the many appeal possibilities.

China is furious over the US charges against Meng, saying they are the product of "strong political motivations" and an attempt to undermine its flagship telecoms company.

Huawei has strenuously denied any wrongdoing.

Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Further reading: Meng Wanzhou, China, Huawei, Canada
Redmi Note 7 Pro Price in India Revealed, Samsung M30 and Samsung A50 Launched, MWC 2019, Plus More News This Week
Pricee
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou Lodges Complaint Against Canadian Authorities
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Y2
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Samsung M30 and A50, MWC 2019, and More News This Week
  2. Samsung Reportedly Offering Foldable Display Samples to Apple, Google
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 First Impressions
  4. Vivo V15 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, MediaTek Helio P70 SoC Launched
  5. Tata Sky Now Lets You Build Your A-La-Carte Channel Pack
  6. OnePlus 7 Leaked Renders Tip Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Triple Rear Camera Setup
  7. Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A10 Debut in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Tonight
  9. Microsoft Discontinuing Microsoft Band Apps, Services
  10. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.