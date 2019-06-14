Technology News

Canada Rejects Idea of Halting Extradition of Huawei CFO to United States

Huawei's Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested on US fraud charges in Vancouver last December.

By | Updated: 14 June 2019 11:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Canada Rejects Idea of Halting Extradition of Huawei CFO to United States

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland on Thursday dismissed a suggestion that Ottawa block the extradition of a top executive from China's Huawei Technologies to the United States, saying it would set a dangerous precedent.

Huawei's Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested on US fraud charges in Vancouver last December, will challenge Washington's extradition request at hearings that are set to begin next January.

China angrily demanded Canada release Meng and detained two Canadians on spying charges. It has also blocked imports of Canadian canola seed and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he fears further retaliation.

The Globe and Mail newspaper on Thursday said former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien had floated the idea of the government intervening to stop the extradition case and thereby improve ties with Beijing.

"When it comes to Ms Meng there has been no political interference ... and that is the right way for extradition requests to proceed," Freeland told a televised news conference in Washington.

"It would be a very dangerous precedent indeed for Canada to alter its behaviour when it comes to honouring an extradition treaty in response to external pressure," she added, saying to do so could make Canadians around the world less safe.

Canadian officials say they see no prospect of relations with China improving until Meng's future is resolved.

Trudeau said last week he would look at whether it was "appropriate or desirable" to seek a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Japan later this month.

Trudeau plans to visit Washington for talks on June 20 which will address the case of the two detained Canadians.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Chrystia Freeland, Canada, Meng Wanzhou
Realme C2 Sale in India Again at 12 Noon via Flipkart.com, Realme.com Today: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications
Valve Announces Dota Underlords Strategy Game for PC, Android, and iOS; Preview Version Now Live for Dota 2 Battle Pass Owners
Honor Smartphones
Canada Rejects Idea of Halting Extradition of Huawei CFO to United States
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 5T Beta Updates Bring Fnatic Mode, Digital Wellbeing
  2. Tata Sky Unveils Room TV Service Ahead of Multi-TV Subscriber Deadline
  3. Mi 9T Is a Rebranded Redmi K20: All You Need to Know
  4. Redmi 6 Pro Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 Update Now Available
  5. Amazfit Smartwatch 2 Debuts with Two Special Editions, Amazfit Health Watch
  6. Redmi K20 Pro, Mi Mix 3 5G Kernel Source Released on GitHub
  7. Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
  8. Vivo Z1 Pro With 'In-Display Selfie Camera' to Launch in India Soon
  9. Vivo Y93 Price in India Slashed by Rs. 1,000
  10. Thomson Launches New Range of Official Android Smart TVs in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.