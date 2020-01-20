Technology News
loading

China Repeats Call on Canada to Release Huawei CFO Meng

Meng, daughter of Huawei founder, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport on December 1, 2018.

By | Updated: 20 January 2020 16:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
China Repeats Call on Canada to Release Huawei CFO Meng

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou has said she is innocent and is fighting extradition

Highlights
  • Our resolve to protect Chinese citizens' legal rights is firm: China
  • Meng was arrested at Vancouver International Airport on December 1, 2018
  • She is charged with bank fraud

China repeated its call on Monday for Canada to release detained Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou as soon as possible, ahead of the executive's first extradition hearing later in the day.

"The resolve of the Chinese government to protect Chinese citizens' proper legal rights is firm and unwavering," foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, told reporters during a daily briefing. He called Meng's case a "serious political matter".

Meng, daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport on December 1, 2018, at the request of the United States, where she is charged with bank fraud and accused of misleading the bank HSBC about Huawei Technologies' business in Iran.

Meng has said she is innocent and is fighting extradition.

Her arrest infuriated the Chinese government, which subsequently detained two Canadian citizens - Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor - on state security charges. International observers have called the cases against Kovrig and Spavor retaliation for Meng's detention.

Meng is scheduled to appear in court for the first phase of her extradition hearing in Vancouver later on Monday.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, China, Meng Wanzhou
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou Goes to Canada Court to Fight US Extradition

Related Stories

China Repeats Call on Canada to Release Huawei CFO Meng
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Starts Rolling Out Electric Delivery Rickshaws in India
  2. Poco F2 Lite Sketchy Live Images Appear in YouTuber’s Inbox
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone May Not Be as Expensive as Galaxy Fold
  4. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Offers on Smartphones
  5. Realme XT Android 10-Based Realme UI Update Rollout Begins in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to Launch in India Tomorrow: All Details
  7. Xiaomi Rumoured to Launch Mi 10 Series on February 11
  8. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
  9. Realme 3 Pro Receiving Android 10 Update With Realme UI in India
  10. The 10 Most Popular Mobile Phones of 2019
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to Launch in India Tomorrow: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. China Repeats Call on Canada to Release Huawei CFO Meng
  3. Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou Goes to Canada Court to Fight US Extradition
  4. Samsung Plans to Set Up a Display Factory in India
  5. Saregama Carvaan GX01 Earphones Launched, Priced at Rs. 1,599
  6. Jio Witnessed 22 Million Heavy Voice Subscribers Churn in Last Quarter: SBI Caps Securities
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Camera Module Leak Tips Two-Tone Design, 100x Digital Zoom Capabilities
  8. Amazon India Rolling Out Electric Delivery Rickshaws, Pledges to Have 10,000 EVs on Road by 2025
  9. Realme X2 Android 10-Based Realme UI Beta Testing Applications Now Open: How to Apply
  10. Amazon Prime Video Orders Inside Edge Season 3, Announces 2 Shows, Unveils First Look for 5 More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.