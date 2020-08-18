Technology News
loading

Canada Refuses to Release Emails With US Over Huawei CFO's Arrest

Meng, 48, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a US warrant charging her with bank fraud.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 August 2020 12:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Canada Refuses to Release Emails With US Over Huawei CFO's Arrest

Meng was arrested on December 2018 on a US warrant charging her with bank fraud

Highlights
  • Meng is currently under house arrest in Vancouver
  • Lawyers said the abuse of process is an exception to litigation privilege
  • The hearings will continue in a closed session on Tuesday

Canada has released as much information as it legally can about the arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, the government's lawyers said on Monday, as she sought more confidential documents relating to her 2018 detention.

Meng, 48, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a US warrant charging her with bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran.

She has said she is innocent, and is fighting extradition to the US while under house arrest in Vancouver.

On the first day of hearings expected to last up to three days, Meng's lawyer said a "flurry of emails" between Canadian and American officials around the time of Meng's arrest should not all be covered by privilege, as Canadian prosecutors have argued.

Meng's lawyers have pushed for the release of more documents to support their assertion that Canadian and American authorities committed abuses of process while questioning Meng before her arrest, including the improper sharing of identifying details about her electronic devices.

Crown lawyer John Gibb-Carsley said his team is committed to making the trial "as open as possible without divulging the privileges which need to be protected."

However, Meng's lawyers argued that abuse of process is an exception to litigation privilege.

"We see a flurry of emails around the subject matter," Scott Fenton, a lawyer for Meng, said. "We would be easily guilty of being wrong that all these emails are about that subject matter because we can't see them, so it's a matter for the closed hearing to determine what these are about."

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have denied any abuses relating to their conduct during Meng's arrest.

Several of the privilege claims were litigated in a federal court in Ottawa in late July, because they were made on the basis of national security.

The hearings will continue in a closed session on Tuesday, potentially stretching into Wednesday. Meng will not be present.

A schedule proposed jointly by lawyers for the prosecution and defense said that a decision on the issue by October 2 would allow the rest of the trial to proceed as planned, with hearings wrapping up in April 2021.

© Thomson Reuters 2020
 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HSBC, Huawei, Huawei CFO Arrest
ZTE Axon 20 5G New Teaser Reveals Front Panel Design Ahead of Launch
Samsung Promises Three Major Android Updates for Almost 40 Existing Devices: Complete List

Related Stories

Canada Refuses to Release Emails With US Over Huawei CFO's Arrest
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme C12, Realme C15 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India
  2. Nokia 5.3 Gets Listed on Official India Website, Launch Imminent
  3. Realme Buds Classic Wired Earphones to Launch on August 18
  4. Dell XPS 17 Laptop With 10th-Generation Intel Core i7 CPU Launched in India
  5. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Review
  6. WhatsApp Gives a Brief Look at Dedicated Sticker Search in Latest Beta
  7. Samsung Promises Three Major Android Updates for Almost 40 Existing Devices
  8. Asus ZenFone 7 Confirmed to Launch on August 26
  9. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Co-Op Mode Coming to PS4 This Fall as a Free Update
  2. Trump Looked at Banning Further Chinese Apps in Addition to TikTok
  3. Canada Refuses to Release Emails With US Over Huawei CFO's Arrest
  4. Realme C12, Realme C15 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Microsoft to Phase Out Internet Explorer 11, Legacy Edge in 2021
  6. Disney+ Hotstar Censors Beef Mentions on DuckTales
  7. Samsung Promises Three Major Android Updates for Almost 40 Existing Devices: Complete List
  8. Dell XPS 17 Laptop With 10th-Generation Intel Core i7 CPU, Bezel Less Display Launched in India
  9. ZTE Axon 20 5G New Teaser Reveals Front Panel Design Ahead of Launch
  10. Epic Games Asks Judge to Block Apple's Removal of Fortnite From App Store
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com