NDTV Gadgets360.com

Huawei CFO May Fight Extradition by Claiming US Political Motive: Report

, 05 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei CFO May Fight Extradition by Claiming US Political Motive: Report

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested in Canada and faces possible extradition to the United States, is exploring a defence that claims US charges against her are politically motivated, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported on Monday.

Meng, the chief financial officer of China's Huawei Technologies, is the central figure in a high-stakes dispute between the United States and China. Canada arrested Meng in December at the request of the United States and last month she was charged with wire fraud that violated US sanctions on Iran.

"The political overlay of this case is remarkable," Richard Peck, lead counsel for Meng, told the Toronto newspaper in a telephone interview.

"That's probably the one thing that sets it apart from any other extradition case I've ever seen. It's got this cloud of politicization hanging over it," Peck added.

The office of Canadian Justice Minister David Lametti said it could not speculate on Meng's possible defences.

"We are committed to a fair process unfolding before the courts and the steps undertaken by the Department of Justice Canada on this case have followed due process, in accordance with the Extradition Act, the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and our Treaty with the United States," a spokeswoman for Canada's Department of Justice said in an e-mailed statement.

Peck's office did not respond to a request for comment. A Huawei spokesman declined comment.

In December, US President Donald Trump said in a Reuters interview he would intervene in the Justice Department's case against Meng if it would serve national security interests or help close a trade deal with China.

Canada fired John McCallum, its ambassador to China, in January after he said Meng could make a strong argument against being sent to the United States.

"He [Mr McCallum] mentions some of the potential defences - and certainly, I think any person that knows this area would see the potential for those defences arising," Peck told the Globe and Mail.

Meng's lawyers are also planning to challenge whether her alleged conduct would be deemed criminal under Canadian law, the Globe and Mail said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meng Wanzhou, Huawei
Telecom Tribunal Exempts RCom From One-Time Spectrum Charge
Pricee
Huawei CFO May Fight Extradition by Claiming US Political Motive: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 5 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 to Go on Sale in India Today
  2. Xiaomi Teases Launch of Smart Shoes in India
  3. WhatsApp for iPhone Can Now Be Locked, Unlocked Using Face ID, Touch ID
  4. New DTH Rules Come Into Effect: Here's How to Choose Packages
  5. OnePlus to Crowdsource Next OxygenOS Feature, Offers Free Phone
  6. PUBG Mobile Update 0.11.0 Bonus Challenge to Convert BC to UC: Report
  7. PS4 and Xbox One Are at Their Lowest Prices Ever. Right Time to Buy?
  8. Jio GigaFiber User Answers All Your Questions About Jio's Broadband Service
  9. Samsung Galaxy M20 Review
  10. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Phones Launched, Prices Start at Rs. 7,990
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.