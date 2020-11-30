Technology News
loading

Huawei 5G Kit Installation Banned in Britain from September 2021

All Huawei equipment to be removed from Britain’s 5G network by the end of 2027.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 November 2020 10:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei 5G Kit Installation Banned in Britain from September 2021

Britain's July decision was due to concern that US sanctions on chip technology could affect supply lines

Highlights
  • The government announced a new strategy to diversify the 5G supply chain
  • Britain has banned buying new Huawei 5G kit after the end of the year
  • China has criticised that decision

British telecommunications firms must not install new Huawei 5G kit after September 2021, the government said on Monday, as part of a plan to purge the Chinese firm's equipment from high speed mobile networks.

Britain has already ordered all Huawei equipment to be removed from its 5G network by the end of 2027, falling in line with intelligence allies including the United States who say the firm poses security risks.

China has criticised that decision, while Huawei said last week it was disappointed Britain was looking to exclude it from the 5G roll-out after the publication of new laws that could see firms fined GBP 1,00,000 (roughly Rs. 99 lakhs) if they break the ban.

Monday's announcement comes ahead of a debate over new telecoms legislation in parliament and fleshes out the timeline for equipment removal.

"I am setting out a clear path for the complete removal of high risk vendors from our 5G networks," digital minister Oliver Dowden said in a statement.

"This will be done through new and unprecedented powers to identify and ban telecoms equipment which poses a threat to our national security."

The government also announced a new strategy to diversify the 5G supply chain, consisting of an initial GBP 250 million (roughly Rs. 2,500 crores) investment, trials in collaboration with Japanese firm NEC and the establishment of new research facilities.

Britain has already banned the buying new Huawei 5G kit after the end of the year.

Britain said its July decision was related to concerns that US sanctions on chip technology could affect supply lines. Huawei said at the time the decision was disappointing, and about US trade policy rather than security.

© Thomson Reuters 2020
 

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei UK ban
Trump to Add Chinese Chipmaker SMIC to Defense Blacklist: Sources

Related Stories

Huawei 5G Kit Installation Banned in Britain from September 2021
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. From Tenet to Durgamati, What to Watch in December
  2. Vivo V20 Pro India Launch Set for December 2
  3. Black Friday 2020 Deals Go Live: Best Offers to Grab From India
  4. Moto G9 Plus Spotted on BIS Certification Site: Report
  5. Motorola Moto G 5G India Launch Confirmed for November 30
  6. Infinix Zero 8i With Dual-Selfie Camera to Launch in India on December 3
  7. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  8. OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Teardown Shows Its Cooling Mechanism
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 4G Launched in China
  10. Here Are Your Free PlayStation Plus Games for December
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei 5G Kit Installation Banned in Britain from September 2021
  2. Trump to Add Chinese Chipmaker SMIC to Defense Blacklist: Sources
  3. Motorola Moto G 5G India Launch on November 30, Moto G9 Power Tipped to Come in December
  4. Moto G9 Plus Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Hints at India Launch: Report
  5. Amazfit Pop Pro Smartwatch Set to Launch December 1, Key Specifications Teased
  6. Instagram Seen Blocking #Sikh Hashtag Yet Again for Some Users
  7. Boat, Noise Lead Wearables Shipments in India in Q3, TWS Segment Sees 1156.3 Percent Annual Growth: IDC
  8. Huawei P50 May Integrate Patented Liquid Lens Technology to Enable Millisecond-Level Focusing: Report
  9. Samsung’s New Galaxy Buds With ANC, Improved Ambient Mode May Launch Alongside Galaxy S21 Series: Report
  10. iPad Pro 2021 High-End Models Expected to Come With 5G mmWave Support: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com