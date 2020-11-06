Technology News
Huawei Appeals Against 5G Network Ban in Sweden

Sweden last month banned Huawei and peer ZTE from its 5G network.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 November 2020 15:13 IST
Huawei Appeals Against 5G Network Ban in Sweden

The auctions are expected to start next week, and to benefit Huawei's Nordic rivals, Nokia and Ericsson

Highlights
  • European governments have been tightening controls on Chinese companies
  • This is following diplomatic pressure from Washington
  • Washington alleges Huawei equipment could be used by Beijing for spying

Huawei has appealed against Sweden's decision to exclude the Chinese telecoms equipment maker from 5G networks, the Swedish telecoms regulator PTS said on Friday.

"What happens now is we will send the appeal to the administrative court of Stockholm. After that, they will handle this case," a PTS spokesman said.

Sweden last month banned Huawei and peer ZTE from its 5G network, joining other European nations that have restricted the role of Chinese suppliers on security grounds.

"We think the decision that has been taken is not good for customers nor for Sweden in general," Kenneth Fredriksen, Huawei's Executive Vice President, Central East Europe and Nordic Region, told Reuters.

"We therefore want a Swedish court to look at if the decision has been taken through a proper process and according to the law."

European governments have been tightening controls on Chinese companies building 5G networks following diplomatic pressure from Washington, which alleges Huawei equipment could be used by Beijing for spying. Huawei has repeatedly denied being a national security risk.

PTS has given companies taking part in 5G spectrum auctions until January 1, 2025 to remove Huawei and ZTE equipment from their existing infrastructure and core functions.

The auctions are expected to start next week, and to benefit Huawei's Nordic rivals, Nokia and Ericsson.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

Further reading: Huawei, 5G, ZTE
