China warned the United States on Thursday against further harming trade ties after President Donald Trump effectively barred Chinese telecom giant Huawei from the US market and put it on a blacklist.

"We urge the US to stop its incorrect actions... to avoid doing additional harm to China-US economic and trade relations," commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng said at a weekly press briefing.

"China has said many times national security issues should not be abused," Gao said, adding China is resolutely against any country taking unilateral action against any Chinese entity according to its domestic law.

Beijing has always asked firms to abide by the relevant rules and regulations of the countries they operate in, he said, noting China would take measures "to resolutely safeguard the legitimate interest of our companies".

Trump stepped up Washington's battle against Huawei on Wednesday, effectively barring the telecom titan from the US market and adding it to a list which would restrict US sales to the firm amid an escalating trade war with Beijing.