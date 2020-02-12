Technology News
loading

US Claims Huawei Has Backdoor Access to Mobile Networks Around the World: Report

US officials claim they have 'evidence' to support that Huawei has backdoor access to mobile networks around the world.

By | Updated: 12 February 2020 17:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
US Claims Huawei Has Backdoor Access to Mobile Networks Around the World: Report

Huawei may have had access to backdoors in its mobile phone network equipment

Highlights
  • US officials reportedly have evidence against Huawei
  • Huawei has denied the fresh allegations
  • India had earlier approved Huawei for 5G trials in the country

Huawei isn't new to controversies. Last year, the US blacklisted the Chinese telecom giant and prevented local companies from sourcing equipment or offering services to it, barring some exceptions. It even came to a point that Google had to ban Huawei from using its version of the Android mobile operating system. Since then the company has been on a roller coaster of a ride. A fresh report indicates Huawei could get in more trouble, at least as far as the US is concerned. US officials have reportedly said that Huawei has backdoor access to mobile networks across the world. The company, however, has denied it.

US officials have told the Wall Street Journal that they have evidence that the Chinese telecom giant secretly possesses the capability to access private information in 'systems it maintains and sells around the world'. The WSJ has quoted US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien in the report.

Huawei is said to have been using backdoors that were purely created for law enforcement agencies over the last 10 years or so. US officials claim they've shared the details with their counterparts in the UK and Germany sometime last year.

The so-called backdoors have been deployed in Huawei's base stations, switching equipment, antennas, and other networking gear, according to the WSJ report.

According to the report, Huawei has disputed these fresh claims, saying neither the company nor its employees are allowed to access any network without approval from a network operator. It's worth mentioned here that this isn't the first time Huawei has been accused of having backdoors in its products, an allegation the company has repeatedly denied in the past.

Earlier this year, a senior US administration official expressed the government's 'disappointment' after the UK decided to allow Huawei to deploy 5G networks in the country. The US had even threatened to limit the sharing of intelligence with its UK counterparts, as a result of the decision.

Meanwhile, Huawei had received approval from the Indian government in December last year, to participate in 5G trials in the country. However, it's still an approval for a trial and doesn't guarantee full approval for a commercial rollout yet.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, 5G, India, United States, Huawei Ban
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Samsung Unveils 108-Megapixel ISOCELL Bright HM1 Sensor With Nonacell Technology
Huawei Confirms MWC 2020 Presence, Teases Launch of New Foldable Phone

Related Stories

US Claims Huawei Has Backdoor Access to Mobile Networks Around the World: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Flagships Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31 India Launch Set for February 25: All You Need to Know
  3. Xiaomi Reveals Mi 10 to Pack 90Hz AMOLED Display, 4,500mAh Battery
  4. US Says Huawei Has Backdoor Access to Mobile Phone Networks: Report
  5. Vivo V19 Pro to Launch in India on March 3, New Report Claims
  6. Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Cameras, Gaming, Performance, and Software Compared
  7. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review
  8. Oppo Reno 2F Price in India Slashed, Now Available at Rs. 21,990
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Z Flip Up for Pre-Registrations in India
  10. iQoo 3 5G Flagship Phone Set to Launch on February 25
#Latest Stories
  1. Nikon’s D6 Flagship DSLR Launched in India With Two New Lenses in Nikkor Z Lineup
  2. Redmi Note 8 Price in India Increased, Xiaomi Blames Supply Chain Troubles Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
  3. Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless Headphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India
  4. Coronavirus: Indian Electronics Staring at Shutdown Over Virus Outbreak, Says ICEA
  5. HMD Global, Nokia Mobile Brand Licensee, Withdraws From MWC 2020 Over Coronavirus Fears
  6. Huawei Confirms MWC 2020 Presence, Teases Launch of New Foldable Phone
  7. US Claims Huawei Has Backdoor Access to Mobile Networks Around the World: Report
  8. Samsung Unveils 108-Megapixel ISOCELL Bright HM1 Sensor With Nonacell Technology
  9. Overwatch League Starts Strong on Ambitious Global Schedule
  10. Adobe Lightroom Update Enables Split View in iPadOS Among Other New Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.