Technology News

China Urges UK Not to Discriminate Against Huawei in 5G Development

China's UK ambassador Liu Xiaoming defended Huawei.

By | Updated: 29 April 2019 12:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
China Urges UK Not to Discriminate Against Huawei in 5G Development

China on Sunday warned Britain not to discriminate against companies involved in developing the 5G network and to resist pressure from other countries over whether it should work with Huawei Technologies.

Huawei, the world's biggest telecoms equipment maker, is under intense scrutiny after the United States told allies not to use the company's technology because of fears it could be a vehicle for Chinese spying. Huawei has denied this.

Sources told Reuters on Wednesday Britain's National Security Council (NSC) had decided to bar Huawei from all core parts of the country's 5G network and restrict its access to non-core parts.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, China's ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming defended Huawei as having a good track record on security and said Britain should "make decisions independently and in accordance with their national interests".

"The last thing the world needs is the introduction of any sort of discriminatory measures towards companies involved in 5G network development. The last thing China expects from a truly open and fair 'global Britain' is a playing field that is not level," he wrote.

Liu said security concerns about the development of 5G networks were understandable but could be managed.

"The risks should be taken seriously but risks must not be allowed to incite fear. They can be managed, provided countries and companies work together," he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, UK, 5G
Motorola Razr 2019 Leak Tips Foldable Design, Retail Box Contents
Windows 10 Starts Showing Android Device Notifications via Your Phone App: Microsoft
Honor Smartphones
China Urges UK Not to Discriminate Against Huawei in 5G Development
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  4. Ola Partners SBI to Launch Credit Card With Up to 20 Percent Cashback
  5. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
  6. OnePlus 7 Pro's Zen Mode Is Coming to OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T: Report
  7. Tata Sky Brings Digital Content Service Bundled With Amazon Fire TV Stick
  8. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  9. PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 Update Brings Season 7, New Royale Pass, and More
  10. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Cashify Offer Assures 60 Percent Buyback Value
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.