Technology News
loading

India Warned by Australian Cyber Officials Against Using Huawei: Reports

Australia in 2018 became the first country to ban Huawei from supplying equipment for a 5G mobile network.

By | Updated: 10 September 2019 13:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
India Warned by Australian Cyber Officials Against Using Huawei: Reports

Australian government officials advised India to ban Chinese technology maker Huawei Technologies from supplying parts for a rollout of a high-speed telecommunications network, Australian newspapers reported on Tuesday.

Officials from anti-cyber espionage body the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) were asked about an Australian ban on using the Chinese technology giant to build 5G networks when a delegation visited New Delhi last week, The Australian Financial Review and The Australian reported.

"Indian officials were keen to get an understanding of how the Turnbull government arrived at the decision to ban Huawei, and multiple discussions have been held over the matter," the AFR said, referring to a move led former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull in 2018.

The delegation last week, led by Australian ambassador for cyber affairs Tobias Feakin, "explained in detail why high-risk vendors had been banned from Australia's 5G network," The Australian reported.

India had also consulted the United States on its Huawei ban, the newspaper added, without providing any source.

Australia in 2018 became the first country to ban Huawei from supplying equipment for a 5G mobile network, citing national security risks, a move the Chinese company criticised as being "politically motivated".

A Reuters email to a Huawei media representative in Australia, listed on the company's website, received a bounceback notification.

The ASD did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Australia, Huawei, India, 5G
Vodafone Rs. 59 Prepaid Sachet Plan Launched, Offers 1GB Daily Data for 7 Days
Facebook May Know the Last Time You Had Sex, Thanks to Sexual Health Apps, Study Claims
Honor Smartphones
India Warned by Australian Cyber Officials Against Using Huawei: Reports
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorists Can Now Show Documents on DigiLocker, mParivahan App
  2. Realme Set to Launch 5G Phone Based on Snapdragon 7-Series SoC
  3. Why Apple's Newest iPhones Might Not Generate the Buzz of Years Past
  4. Samsung Galaxy M30s Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Official Launch
  5. Vivo V17 Pro Surfaces Online With Two Selfie Cameras, Four Rear Cameras
  6. Mi LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb Review
  7. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Coming Back: What to Expect
  9. Asus ZenBook 14, ZenBook 15, ZenBook Flip 13 Launched in India
  10. Apple Event: iPhone 11 and Everything Else to Expect Tomorrow
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus TV Teaser Image Shows Kevlar Finish at the Back With Unique Looking Stand; Zen Mode App Released on Google Play Store
  2. Facebook May Know the Last Time You Had Sex, Thanks to Sexual Health Apps, Study Claims
  3. iPhone 11 Models Won't Have Reverse Wireless Charging, Apple Pencil Support: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. India Warned by Australian Cyber Officials Against Using Huawei: Reports
  5. Vodafone Rs. 59 Prepaid Sachet Plan Launched, Offers 1GB Daily Data for 7 Days
  6. Vivo U10 India Launch Soon as a Part of the Company’s Online-Exclusive U Series
  7. MIUI 11 Features, Iconography Leaked by Accidental Rollout Ahead of Formal Launch
  8. NASA Pioneers Malaria-Predicting Tech in Myanmar
  9. Google Pixel 4 Leaked Promo Video Tips Air Gestures, Improved Night Photography; Leaked Live Shots Show Pixel 4 XL in White
  10. Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Allegedly Spotted on Thailand NBTC Certification Site, Launch Appears Imminent
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.