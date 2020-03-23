Technology News
JioFi Password Change via Website and MyJio App: Here's Are The Steps

The users can change the password of JioFi routers via a Web link or MyJio app.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 23 March 2020 16:10 IST
JioFi Password Change via Website and MyJio App: Here's Are The Steps

JioFi broadband routers are available in different units on Jio website

Highlights
  • JioFi broadband routers can connect multiple devices at one point
  • JioFi password can be changed via the website and MyJio app
  • SSID of the router is present under the battery that is located inside

JioFi, the portable broadband routers by Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio, are known to provide aggressive data packages at lucrative price offers. The portable router that uses a Jio SIM allows users to access 4G hotspot which can be further used to connect with devices such as smartphones, tablets, TV and so on. The JioFi routers are also available in different sizes and battery capacities and they can be all configured through a website link or the MyJio app. Users can also subscribe to various broadband data packages as per their requirement.

Since a single JioFi portable router can connect multiple devices of different users at the same time, online security can be at risk. Therefore, if a user wishes to change the password, these steps can be followed.

How to change JioFi password (via website)

  1. To change the password of the JioFi router, the user first needs to connect their device with JioFi hotspot.
  2. The next step involves opening the connected device's Web browser. Here, the user needs to add http://jiofi.local.html or http://192.168.225.1 in the URL bar.
  3. After opening the website, the user needs to click on the Login option, given on the top right corner.
  4. This should follow by entering credentials as username as administrator and password as administrator and tap on the login button.
  5. Following this, click on Network > Wi-Fi Configuration > Secure key.

How to change JioFi password (via My Jio app)

Users can also change the password via MyJio App available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. To ensure this:

  • The user first needs to connect their JioFi router and open MyJio app on the smartphone.
  • Tap on My Device section present at the bottom of the screen.
  • From here, the user needs to click on setting icon at the top-right corner and further select the "Change Password" option mentioned below the SSID.
  • The user needs to then provide a new password and select "Submit."
     

Note: In case the SSID of the JioFi router is unknown, users can access the information present under the battery located inside the router. The JioFi routers are available at Reliance Jio's retail stores. The different units of the JioFi can be also viewed on the company's official website.

