JioFi, the portable broadband routers by Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio, are known to provide aggressive data packages at lucrative price offers. The portable router that uses a Jio SIM allows users to access 4G hotspot which can be further used to connect with devices such as smartphones, tablets, TV and so on. The JioFi routers are also available in different sizes and battery capacities and they can be all configured through a website link or the MyJio app. Users can also subscribe to various broadband data packages as per their requirement.
Since a single JioFi portable router can connect multiple devices of different users at the same time, online security can be at risk. Therefore, if a user wishes to change the password, these steps can be followed.
Users can also change the password via MyJio App available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. To ensure this:
Note: In case the SSID of the JioFi router is unknown, users can access the information present under the battery located inside the router. The JioFi routers are available at Reliance Jio's retail stores. The different units of the JioFi can be also viewed on the company's official website.
