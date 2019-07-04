Hathway has reportedly brought a 'Lifelong Binge' offer for broadband subscribers to provide unlimited Internet access at Rs. 399 per month. The latest offer brings Internet access at 50Mbps speed. Also, the subscribers are reported to opt for a one-time non-refundable registration of Rs. 1,999 to get the new offer. The new broadband offer comes months after Hathway brought its Rs. 449 plan to offer unlimited Internet access. That plan was, however, initially offered with a discount of Rs. 100 and available under the "Life Set Hai" offer.

The Lifelong Binge offer by Hathway is available in Hyderabad, reports Telecom Talk. It is said to provide unlimited Web surfing experience at 50Mbps. The service provider also doesn't have any FUP (Fair Usage Policy) in the Hyderabad circle. Thus, the subscribers wouldn't see any changes in the speed even after using the given data quota heavily.

As we mentioned, the subscribers who want to pick the Lifelong Binge offer are reported to opt for one-time non-refundable registration at Rs. 1,999. Hathway's latest offer appears to be the revision of the Life Set Hai offer that was launched in May to offer unlimited Internet access at 50Mbps at as low as Rs. 349. Notably, we weren't able to independently verify the new offer, and have reached out to Hathway for confirmation.

Back in late April, Hathway was giving the Android-based 'Play Box' streaming device to its broadband subscribers using 100Mbps and above plans for at least two months. The streaming device was formally launched back in October last year with a price tag of Rs. 2,999. It also offers a 12-month subscription to Sun NXT and two months subscription to YuppTV and Zee5.