Technology News
loading

Government Allows Airlines to Provide In-Flight Wi-Fi Services

Telecom Commission had in 2018 approved in-flight connectivity, facilitating both voice and data.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 2 March 2020 18:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Government Allows Airlines to Provide In-Flight Wi-Fi Services

The Pilot-in-Command will permit the access of Internet services on board an aircraft

Highlights
  • Government permitted airlines to provide in-flight Wi-Fi service
  • Vistara CEO had said that it would be the first to provide the service
  • Telecom Commission approved in-flight connectivity in 2018

The central government on Monday permitted airlines operating in India to provide in-flight Wi-Fi services to passengers, according to official notification.

"The Pilot-in-Command may permit the access of Internet services by passengers on board an aircraft in flight, through Wi-Fi on board, when laptop, smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, e-reader or a point of sale device is used in flight mode or airplane mode," the notification stated.

While taking the delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 aircraft at Everett on last Friday, Vistara CEO Leslie Thng had told reporters that it would be the first plane in India to provide in-flight Wi-Fi services.

To recall, back in 2018, the Telecom Commission approved in-flight connectivity, facilitating both voice and data calls and data surfing in Indian airspace.

"Almost all recommendations by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on this have been accepted. We are expediting the process (to start) and within 3-4 months it should be ready. We will be operationalising this decision immediately," Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan had told reporters in 2018.

She said there were only two exception to TRAI's recommendations. The sector regulator said that foreign satellites and foreign gateways should also be permitted, "but there had been an earlier committee of secretaries meeting that decided that it should be an Indian satellite or a Department of Space approved satellite and the gateway should be in India."

Sundararajan said: "We have to create a separate category of licensee, called In-Flight Connectivity Provider. This will also be applicable for ships. Re. 1 will be the token licence fee. It is applicable above 3,000 metres."

She had also said that the matter need not go to the Cabinet for approval.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: In-flight Wi-Fi
Airtel Digital TV Revises NCF Charges in Line With TRAI’s Recent Amendments
Zomato, RBL Bank, Mastercard Partner to Offer Co-Branded 'Edition Credit Cards'

Related Stories

Government Allows Airlines to Provide In-Flight Wi-Fi Services
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Series Set to Launch in India on March 12
  2. Oppo Brings Enco Free, Enco W31 Wireless Headphones to India
  3. OnePlus Teases a Special Unveiling for March 3
  4. Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 Update Delayed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
  5. Oppo Reno 3 Pro to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  6. Oppo A31 (2020) 4GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
  7. Oppo Reno 3 Pro With Dual Hole-Punch Selfie Camera Launched in India
  8. Realme 6 Spotted on Geekbench Site With 8GB of RAM, Android 10
  9. Coronavirus Set to Derail Indian Mobile Industry by Mid-March
  10. Qualcomm Clears Confusion Over NavIC Support on Snapdragon Devices
#Latest Stories
  1. Zomato, RBL Bank, Mastercard Partner to Offer Co-Branded 'Edition Credit Cards'
  2. Government Allows Airlines to Provide In-Flight Wi-Fi Services
  3. Airtel Digital TV Revises NCF Charges in Line With TRAI’s Recent Amendments
  4. Artemis Fowl Trailer: Disney’s Men in Black With Boy Genius Releases in May
  5. Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Others Accused of Using Forced Chinese Labour
  6. NASA Selects Elon Musk's SpaceX for 2022 Psyche Asteroid Mission
  7. Oppo Enco Free, Enco W31 Wireless Headphones Launched in India; Oppo Kash Financial Services Platform Debuts
  8. Nokia C2 Specifications Tipped, Said to Feature 4G Connectivity Support
  9. COVID-19: Apple Sends Care Packages to Its Employees in China
  10. Huawei Enjoy 10e With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.