Google Considering Buying Stake in Vodafone Idea: Report

Google may take about 5 percent stake in Vodafone Idea.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 May 2020 17:16 IST
The process is at an early stage

Highlights
  • Google is reportedly exploring a deal with Vodafone Idea
  • The search giant may take 5 percent stake in telecom firm
  • Last month, Facebook agreed to invest $5.7 billion in Jio

Alphabet's Google is exploring an investment in Vodafone Group Plc's struggling India business, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Google is considering buying a stake of about 5 percent in Vodafone Idea, the FT reported, citing one of the people. The process is at an early stage, according to the report.

Vodafone said it does not comment on market speculation, while Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last month, Facebook agreed to invest $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crores) for a 9.99 percent stake in Reliance Industries' digital arm, Jio, which competes with Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel in India's fiercely competitive telecom market.

Developing story, check back for more.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

