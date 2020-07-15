Technology News
Google to Invest Rs. 33,737 Crores for 7.7 Percent Stake in Jio Platforms: Mukesh Ambani

This takes the cumulative fund raising by Reliance in less than three months to Rs. 2,12,809 crores, Ambani said.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 15 July 2020 14:45 IST
Google to Invest Rs. 33,737 Crores for 7.7 Percent Stake in Jio Platforms: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance has picked up more than 2.12 lakh crores in the last three months

Highlights
  • Google will pick up 7.7 percent stake in Jio Platforms
  • This takes the fund raising spree by Reliance to Rs. 2,12,809 crores
  • Reliance has concluded its JV with BP in the existing fuel retailing busi

Google will pick up 7.7 percent stake in Reliance Industries' technology venture for Rs. 33,737 crores, richest Indian Mukesh Ambani said on Wednesday.

"We are delighted to welcome Google as a strategic investor in Jio Platforms. We have signed a binding partnership and an investment agreement under which Google will invest Rs. 33,737 crores for a 7.7 percent stake in Jio Platforms," Ambani said at the company's annual general meeting.

This takes the cumulative fund raising by Reliance in less than three months to Rs. 2,12,809 crores, he said.

This includes investments by Facebook and other investors in Jio Platforms and Rs. 53,124 crores Rights Issue, and investment by BP in fuel retailing venture.

"It is in excess of our net debt of Rs. 1,61,035 crores at the end of FY19-20," he said. "Reliance is now truly a zero net debt company, well ahead of my goal of March 2021. It has an extremely strong Balance Sheet that will support growth plans for its three Hyper-Growth Engines — Jio, Retail and O2C."

Reliance has concluded its JV with BP in the existing fuel retailing business. "BP has invested Rs. 7,629 crores for their 49 percent stake in the JV," he said.

